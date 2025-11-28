How to watch today's Utah State vs Boise State NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Utah State Aggies will host the Boise State Broncos on November 28 in an important MW matchup. The Aggies have had a decent campaign, winning six of their 11 games. They have been extremely dominant at home, winning all five games so far. As they approach their sixth home game, they'll aim to add one more win under their belt.

The Broncos sit second in the MW table, with seven wins and four losses. While they have a brilliant 5-2 conference record, they have struggled on the road, winning just two of their five games. They enter this game on the back of a victory over CO State (49-21) and will aim to replicate the same against the Aggies.

Utah State vs Boise State: Date & kick-off time

The Utah State vs Boise State game will be played on November 28 at the Maverick Stadium.

Date November 28, 2025 Kick-off Time 03:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT Venue Maverick Stadium Location Logan, Utah

How to watch Utah State vs Boise State on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : CBS

: CBS Streaming Service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Utah State vs Boise State Team News

Utah State Team News

The Aggies have a big list of questionables for this game. Wide receiver Braden Pegan, cornerback Bryson Taylor, safety Titan Saxton and Chika Ebunoha, offensive linemen Jackson Nelson and Elia Migao, and linebacker Zion Andreasen are the ones whose availability is in question. They will also miss a huge chunk of players, among whom are tight end Broc Lane, cornerback Courage Ugo, defensive tackle Naki Fahina and wide receiver Demick Starling.

Boise State Team News

For Boise State, defensive lineman Dion Washington is questionable for this game. Offensive lineman Hall Schmidt, linebacker Chase Martin, edge Sterling Lane II, quarterback Maddux Madsen (ankle injury), cornerback A'Marion McCoy (knee injury), and wide receiver Ben Ford are ruled out for this tie.