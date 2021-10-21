USWNT vs Korea Republic: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The United States women's national team will aim for a winning October international break when they welcome the Korea Republic in a friendly to Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City.

Watch USWNT vs Korea Republic on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Vlatko Andonovski's side will look to get their double bill against Colin Bell's visitors off to a flying start when they meet in The Sunflower State, before a second clash next week in Saint Paul.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games USWNT vs Korea Republic Date October 21, 2021 Times 8pm ET, 5pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), international matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream TUDN, ESPN2 fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position USWNT roster Goalkeepers Franch, Campbell Defenders Sauerbrunn, O'Hara, Dahlkemper, Sonnett, Davidson, Krueger, Fox Midfielders Horan, Lavelle, Mewis, Sullivan, Macario Forwards Lloyd, Morgan, Rapinoe, Heath, Pugh, Williams, Smith

Vlatko Andonovski often has an embarrassment of riches to choose from - and even with a smaller squad than normal for this crop of games, his current party is no exception.

With Tobin Heath back in the fold following her move to Arsenal and the evergreen Megan Rapinoe retained, there is no shortage of firepower among the hosts' ranks.

Predicted USWNT starting XI: Campbell; Sonnett, Dahlkemper, Sauerbrunn, Davidson; Lavelle, Horan, Mewis; Lloyd, Heath, Rapinoe.

Position Korea Republic roster Goalkeepers Yoon, Kim J., Kang Defenders Choo, Lee, Jeong, Hong, Lim, Kim H.,Jang, Kwon Midfielders Cho S., Yeo, Ji, Lee G., Park, Lee Y. Kim S., Lee J. Forwards Choe, Son, Seo, Cho M.

Colin Bell knows how to win big games, having led Frankfurt to the UEFA Women's Champions League crown back in 2015, but he'll know that his task will be far from easy in taking a win off their hosts in Kansas.

His squad blends a host of domestic talent with a handful of foreign-based players, such as captian Ji So-yun and midfielder Cho So-hyun, with Tottenham and Brighton respectively.

Predicted Korea Republic starting XI: Yoon; Choo, Lee, Jong; Lim, Kim H., Ji, Hong; Cho S., Choe, Yeo.

Last five results

USWNT results Korea Republic results USWNT 8-0 Paraguay (Sep 21) Korea Republic 4-0 Uzbekistan (Sep 23) USWNT 9-0 Paraguay (Sep 16) Mongolia 0-12 South Republic (Sep 17) Australia 3-4 USWNT (Aug 5) China 2-2 South Republic (AET) (Apr 13) USWNT 0-1 Canada (Aug 2) Korea Republic 1-2 China (Apr 8) Netherlands 2 (2)-(4) 2 USWNT (Jul 30) Korea Republic 3-0 Vietnam (Feb 9 2020)

Head-to-head