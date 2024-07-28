USWNT vs Germany Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Olympics game

After a strong start in the 2024 Summer Olympics, the United States women's national team (USWNT) and Germany Women will meet at the Allianz Riviera on Sunday.
Both USA and Germany, following their 3-0 wins over Zambia and Australia respectively, will be looking to make it to the knockouts with a game to spare.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
USWNT vs Germany Women Women kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 28, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12 pm PT / 3 pm ET
|Venue:
|Orange Velodrome
The 2024 Summer Olympics match between the USWNT and Germany Women will be played at Orange Velodrome in Marseille, France.
It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Sunday, July 28, in the United States (US).
How to watch USWNT vs Germany Women online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the 2024 Summer Olympics match between the USWNT and Germany Women will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Peacock Premium, Telemundo and USA Network.
Team news & squads
USWNT team news
USWNT boss Emma Hayes replaced the injured Jaedyn Shaw with Croix Bethune, while Sophia Smith remains a doubt after she was forced off in the Zambia win.
If Smith is not passed fit, Lydia Williams is likely to be handed a start alongside Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson in atttack.
USWNT possible XI: Naeher; Fox, Girma, Davidson, Dunn; Horan, Coffey, Lavelle; Rodman, Williams, Swanson.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Naeher, Murphy
|Defenders:
|Sonnett, Davidson, Fox, Krueger, Girma, Nighswonger
|Midfielders:
|Albert, Horan, Lavelle, Coffey, Bethune
|Forwards:
|Rodman, Dunn, Williams, Swanson, Smith
Germany Women team news
Germany in-charge Horst Hrubesch may be tempted to name an unchanged line-up.
Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger will aim to record her third straight clean sheet, while Bayern Munich's Lea Schuller is joined by captain Alexandra Popp at the opposite end.
Germany possible XI: Berger; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Linder; Brand, Minge, Nusken, Buhl; Popp, Schuller.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Frohms, Berger
|Defenders:
|Linder, Hendrich, Schulze, Hegering, Doorsoun, Gwinn
|Midfielders:
|Minge, Lohmann, Musken, Senss, Brand
|Forwards:
|Schuller, Freigang, Buhl, Endemann
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between the USWNT and Germany Women across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 13, 2022
|USWNT 2-1 Germany
|Friendlies Women
|November 10, 2022
|USWNT 1-2 Germany
|Friendlies Women
|March 1, 2018
|USWNT 1-0 Germany
|SheBelieves Cup
|March 1, 2017
|USWNT 1-0 Germany
|SheBelieves Cup
|March 9, 2016
|USWNT 2-1 Germany
|SheBelieves Cup