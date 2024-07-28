This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Swanson Smith USWNT OlympicsGetty
Summer Olympics
team-logo
Stade Orange Velodrome
team-logo
WATCH WITH FREE TRIAL ON FUBO
Anselm Noronha

USWNT vs Germany Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Olympics game

Summer OlympicsUSAGermanyUSA vs Germany

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics match between the USWNT and Germany Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a strong start in the 2024 Summer Olympics, the United States women's national team (USWNT) and Germany Women will meet at the Allianz Riviera on Sunday.

Both USA and Germany, following their 3-0 wins over Zambia and Australia respectively, will be looking to make it to the knockouts with a game to spare.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

USWNT vs Germany Women Women kick-off time & stadium

Date:July 28, 2024
Kick-off time:12 pm PT / 3 pm ET
Venue:Orange Velodrome

The 2024 Summer Olympics match between the USWNT and Germany Women will be played at Orange Velodrome in Marseille, France.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Sunday, July 28, in the United States (US).

How to watch USWNT vs Germany Women online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
Sling TVWatch here
PeacockWatch here
TelemundoWatch here
USAWatch here

In the US, the 2024 Summer Olympics match between the USWNT and Germany Women will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Peacock Premium, Telemundo and USA Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

USWNT team news

USWNT boss Emma Hayes replaced the injured Jaedyn Shaw with Croix Bethune, while Sophia Smith remains a doubt after she was forced off in the Zambia win.

If Smith is not passed fit, Lydia Williams is likely to be handed a start alongside Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson in atttack.

USWNT possible XI: Naeher; Fox, Girma, Davidson, Dunn; Horan, Coffey, Lavelle; Rodman, Williams, Swanson.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Naeher, Murphy
Defenders:Sonnett, Davidson, Fox, Krueger, Girma, Nighswonger
Midfielders:Albert, Horan, Lavelle, Coffey, Bethune
Forwards:Rodman, Dunn, Williams, Swanson, Smith

Germany Women team news

Germany in-charge Horst Hrubesch may be tempted to name an unchanged line-up.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger will aim to record her third straight clean sheet, while Bayern Munich's Lea Schuller is joined by captain Alexandra Popp at the opposite end.

Germany possible XI: Berger; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Linder; Brand, Minge, Nusken, Buhl; Popp, Schuller.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Frohms, Berger
Defenders:Linder, Hendrich, Schulze, Hegering, Doorsoun, Gwinn
Midfielders:Minge, Lohmann, Musken, Senss, Brand
Forwards:Schuller, Freigang, Buhl, Endemann

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between the USWNT and Germany Women across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
November 13, 2022USWNT 2-1 GermanyFriendlies Women
November 10, 2022USWNT 1-2 GermanyFriendlies Women
March 1, 2018USWNT 1-0 GermanySheBelieves Cup
March 1, 2017USWNT 1-0 GermanySheBelieves Cup
March 9, 2016USWNT 2-1 GermanySheBelieves Cup

Useful links

Advertisement