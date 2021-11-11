USWNT and Portland Thorns star Dunn announces pregnancy

U.S. national team star Crystal Dunn has announced that she and her husband Pierre Soubrier are expecting a child in May 2022.

Dunn posted the update on her social media on Thursday, saying her pregnancy is the "biggest blessing of them all."

The 29-year-old moved to the Portland Thorns – where Soubrier is head athletic trainer – ahead of the 2021 season.

What was said?

"The biggest blessing of them all: we are so excited and happy to be adding a new member to our family in 2022!" Dunn said on social media.

The bigger picture

Dunn is set to join Alex Morgan as USWNT players to have given birth in the last two years.

Morgan gave birth to her daughter Charlie in May 2020 and returned to the field last fall.

Dunn appears likely to miss a good portion of the 2022 NWSL campaign with Portland, and her status is in doubt for World Cup qualifying with the USWNT, which is scheduled to take place in July 2022.

