USMNT U20 vs Fiji U20: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U20 World Cup

How to watch the FIFA U20 World Cup match between USA and Fiji, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Tuesday, the United States U20 and Fiji U20 will compete for three points in the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup.

The United States will look to improve on their 1-0 triumph over Ecuador on Saturday. Jonathan Gomez of Real Sociedad scored a last-gasp winner in the third minute of injury time to give his country all three points.

Fiji suffered a horrific 4-0 defeat against Slovakia in their first game. Adam Gazi scored and assisted in the first half to give his team a comfortable lead, while Artur Gajdos and Timotej Jambor scored in quick succession in the second half to complete the rout.

The loss dropped the Oceanians to the bottom of Group B. The United States is in second place, tied with Slovakia on three points.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

USA vs Fiji kick-off time

Date: May 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT Venue: Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario

How to watch USA vs Fiji online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Telemundo and Fox Soccer Plus. It will also be available to stream live online through Fubo.

Team news & squads

USA team news

Heading into the World Cup, the United States had to make a change to their squad after Mauricio Cuevas was injured in the lead-up to the tournament. He was replaced by Orlando City's Michael Halliday.

USA Possible XI: Slonina; Che, Craig, Wynder, Wiley; McGlynn, Pustkas, Wolff; Vargas, Sullivan, Yapi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Slonina, Borto, Carrera Defenders: Che, Craig, Halliday, Ferkranus, Gomez, Wiley, Wynder Midfielders: Edelman, Luna, McGlynn, Pukstas, Tsakiris, Vargas, Wolff Forwards: Cowell, Paredes, Sullivan, Yapi

Fiji team news

Sailasa Ratu was subbed off in the first half of the Slovakia game due to an apparent injury and is likely to miss the game against the USA.

USA Possible XI: Mustahib; Vasconcellos, Laqeretanua, Aiyas, Ravai; Dunn, Hussain, Raheem; Ratu, Begg; Ali.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mustahib, Vuakaca, Sevanaia Defenders: Vasconcellos, Laqeretanua, Aiyas, Ravai, Navoce, Matau Midfielders: Dunn, Hussain, Raheem, Razool, Khan, Dekedeke, Ratu, Saqiri Forwards: Rabuka, Ali, Begg, Kubu

Head-to-Head Record

These two squads have never faced off against each other.

