USMNT U20 vs Ecuador U20: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA U20 World Cup match between USA and Ecuador, as well as kick-off time and team news

The United States will enter the U20 World Cup in Argentina hoping to make history and improve on their highest finish in the competition, which was fourth in 1989.

Mikey Varas' squad has a good chance to advance to the knockout stage, but they will face a difficult opponent in their first game. However, they will be confident of a positive result because they have won their past three games, scoring 11 goals and conceding none.

Meanwhile, the South American team will attempt to surprise the United States to advance to the next round. Ecuador has lost four of their past six games, so they will have to play at their best to win.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

USA vs Ecuador kick-off time

Date: May 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT Venue: Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario

How to watch USA vs Ecuador online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Telemundo and Fox Soccer Plus. It will also be available to stream live online through Fubo.

Team news & squads

USA team news

Heading into the World Cup, the United States had to make a change to their squad after Mauricio Cuevas was injured in the lead-up to the tournament. He was replaced by Orlando City's Michael Halliday.

USA Possible XI: Slonina; Che, Craig, Wynder, Wiley; McGlynn, Pustkas, Wolff; Vargas, Sullivan, Yapi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Slonina, Borto, Carrera Defenders: Che, Craig, Halliday, Ferkranus, Gomez, Wiley, Wynder Midfielders: Edelman, Luna, McGlynn, Pukstas, Tsakiris, Vargas, Wolff Forwards: Cowell, Paredes, Sullivan, Yapi

Ecuador team news

Ecuador has no injury concern and will head into the World Cup with their full squad available.

Ecuador Possible XI: Napa; D. de la Cruz, Valencia, Mina, Enrique; O. Zambrano, Castillo; Sosa, C. Zambrano, Klinger; Cuero

Position Players Goalkeepers: Napa, Loor, Jimenez Defenders: Ordonez, M. de la Cruz, Enrique, Valencia, D. de la Cruz, Garcia Midfielders: Paez, Angulo, Minda, Zambrano, Gonzalez, Castillo, Klinger, Chamba, Renteria Forwards: Cuero, Mina

Head-to-Head Record

These two squads have never faced off against each other.

