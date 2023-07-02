USMNT vs Trinidad & Tobago: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Concacaf Gold Cup match between United States and Trinidad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States men's national team (USMNT) will take on Trinidad and Tobago in their final Group A game of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup on Sunday at the Bank of America Stadium.

The USMNT is currently tied with Jamaica atop Group A with four points, followed by Trinidad and Tobago in third place with three points. The USMNT needs a win to ensure safe progress to the knockout rounds. Trinidad and Tobago also must win to have any chance of advancing to the knockout stage.

The USMNT has a significant advantage over Trinidad and Tobago in terms of recent form. The USMNT is unbeaten in its last eight games and registered a 6-0 victory over St. Kitts and Nevis in their last outing. Trinidad and Tobago, on the other hand, are heading into this fixture on the back of a heavy defeat at the hands of Jamaica.

USMNT is the heavy favourite to win the match. However, Trinidad and Tobago will be looking to pull off an upset. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

United States vs Trinidad kick-off time

Date: July 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 7 pm EDT Venue: Bank of America Stadium

The 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group game between USMNT and Trinidad and Tobago will be played on Sunday, July 2 at the Bank of America Stadium. Kick-off is at 7 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch United States vs Trinidad online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on fubo, FOX and Sling TV for fans in the United States (US). Match highlights will be made available on these platforms after the full-time whistle and live updates will be here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

United States team news

The USMNT is set to have its full squad available for selection against Trinidad for their final Group A fixture.

DeJuan Jones and Julian Gressel earned their maiden caps in an official competition for the United States national team. James Sands, on the other hand, made his eighth consecutive appearance in the Gold Cup and will be expected to feature in the upcoming games as well.

USMNT predicted XI: Slonina; Yedlin, Robinson, Neal, Tolkin; Mihailovic, Roldan, Sonora; Vazquez; J. Morris, Cowell.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Johnson, Slonina Defenders: Yedlin, Long, Miazga, Reynolds, Robinson, Jones, Neal, Tolkin Midfielders: Busio, Sonora, Sands, Roldan, Mihailovic, A. Morris Forwards: Ferreira, Cowell, J. Morris, Zendejas, Vazquez, Gressel

Trinidad team news

There are no fresh injury concerns to report from the Trinidad camp.

In the previous game for Trinidad and Tobago, Andre Rampersad, who plays for the HFX Wanderers in the Canadian Premier League, netted his inaugural goal for the Soca Warriors.

Another noteworthy moment came when Molik Jesse Khan made his first appearance in the Gold Cup for the Trinidad and Tobago national team in 2023.

Trinidad and Tobago predicted XI: Frenderup; A. Jones, Bateau, Moses, Hodge, Archer; Molino, Rampersad, Hackshaw, J. Jones; Garcia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marvin Phillip, Nicklas Frenderup, Denzil Smith Defenders: Aubrey David, Sheldon Bateau, Leland Archer, Luke Singh, Kareem Moses, Shannon Gomez, Alvin Jones, Triston Hodge Midfielders: Joevin Jones, Ajani Fortune, Kevin Molino, Neveal Hackshaw, Andre Rampersad, Molik Jesse Khan Forwards: Ryan Telfer, Kadeem Corbin, Levi García, Real Gill, Malcolm Shaw, Kaïlé Auvray

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2021 USMNT 7-0 Trinidad Friendly June 2019 USMNT 6-0 Trinidad Gold Cup October 2017 Trinidad 2-1 USMNT World Cup qualifiers June 2017 USMNT 2-0 Trinidad World Cup qualifiers September 2016 USMNT 4-0 Trinidad World Cup qualifiers

Useful links