USMNT U20 vs Uruguay U20: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA U20 World Cup match between USA and Uruguay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

USA are set to lock horns against Uruguay in a U20 World Cup quarter-final clash at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades on Sunday.

The USMNT U20 side have so far won all of their matches in the ongoing World Cup. They topped their group with nine points from three matches and then thrashed New Zealand 4-0 in the Round of 16.

Uruguay meanwhile, qualified for the knockout stage after finishing second behind England in their group. While they won against Tunisia and Iraq, their only defeat in the competition came against England. In the Round of 16 stage, Uruguay edged out Gambia 1-0 to qualify for the quarter-final.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more.

USA vs Uruguay kick-off time

Date: June 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 5pm ET Venue: Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades

The match will kick off at 5PM ET at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero.

How to watch USA vs Uruguay online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Telemundo and Fox Sports 2. It will also be available to stream live online through Fubo, Fox Sports Go and Telemundo Deportes en Vivo.

Team news & squads

USA team news

Mikey Varas has a fully fit squad at his disposal and he is likely to keep the starting lineup unchanged that thrashed New Zealand in the round of 16.

USA possible XI: Slonina; Che, Wynder, Craig; Gomez, McGlynn, Edelman, Wiley; Wolff, Luna, Cowell

Position Players Goalkeepers: Slonina, Carrera, Borto Defenders: Craig, Wiley, Cuevas, Ferkranus, Gomez, Wynder, Che Midfielders: McGlynn, Vargas, Wolff, Pukstas, Taskiris, Edelman, Luna Forwards: Cowell, Paredes, Sullivan, Yapi

Uruguay team news

Marcelo Broli, on the other hand, will miss the service of star striker Luciano Rodriguez who is suspended for the clash. Nicolas Siri is likely to replace Rodriguez upfront.

Uruguay possible XI: Rodriguez; Ponte, Boselli, Facundo Gonzalez, Matturro; Diaz, Garcia; De Los Santos, Franco Gonzalez, Duarte; Siri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Machado, Rodriguez, Arbio Defenders: De Ritis, Boselli, Antoni, Ponte, Matturro, Gonzalez Midfielders: Gonzalez, Chagas, Dias, Duarte, Garcia, Sosa, Abaldo, Homenchenko Forwards: Ferrari, De Los Santos, Siri

Head-to-Head Record

Out of the last five meetings between the two teams, Uruguay won on three occasions while USA won once. One game ended in a draw.

Date Match Competition 18/5/2019 USA U20 1-1 Uruguay U20 Friendly 8/6/2012 Uruguay U20 2-0 USA U20 Friendly 6/6/2012 Uruguay U20 4-2 USA U20 Friendly 3/8/2008 Uruguay U20 3-1 USA U20 Friendly 12/7/2007 USA U20 2-1 Uruguay U20 U20 World Cup

