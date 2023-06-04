USMNT U20 vs Uruguay U20: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

USA are set to lock horns against Uruguay in a U20 World Cup quarter-final clash at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades on Sunday.
The USMNT U20 side have so far won all of their matches in the ongoing World Cup. They topped their group with nine points from three matches and then thrashed New Zealand 4-0 in the Round of 16.
Uruguay meanwhile, qualified for the knockout stage after finishing second behind England in their group. While they won against Tunisia and Iraq, their only defeat in the competition came against England. In the Round of 16 stage, Uruguay edged out Gambia 1-0 to qualify for the quarter-final.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more.
USA vs Uruguay kick-off time
|Date:
|June 4, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|5pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades
The match will kick off at 5PM ET at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero.
How to watch USA vs Uruguay online - TV channels & live streams
|Telemundo
|Watch here
|Fox Sports Go
|Watch here
|Fubo
|Watch here
The game will be broadcast live on TV on Telemundo and Fox Sports 2. It will also be available to stream live online through Fubo, Fox Sports Go and Telemundo Deportes en Vivo.
Team news & squads
USA team news
Mikey Varas has a fully fit squad at his disposal and he is likely to keep the starting lineup unchanged that thrashed New Zealand in the round of 16.
USA possible XI: Slonina; Che, Wynder, Craig; Gomez, McGlynn, Edelman, Wiley; Wolff, Luna, Cowell
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Slonina, Carrera, Borto
|Defenders:
|Craig, Wiley, Cuevas, Ferkranus, Gomez, Wynder, Che
|Midfielders:
|McGlynn, Vargas, Wolff, Pukstas, Taskiris, Edelman, Luna
|Forwards:
|Cowell, Paredes, Sullivan, Yapi
Uruguay team news
Marcelo Broli, on the other hand, will miss the service of star striker Luciano Rodriguez who is suspended for the clash. Nicolas Siri is likely to replace Rodriguez upfront.
Uruguay possible XI: Rodriguez; Ponte, Boselli, Facundo Gonzalez, Matturro; Diaz, Garcia; De Los Santos, Franco Gonzalez, Duarte; Siri
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Machado, Rodriguez, Arbio
|Defenders:
|De Ritis, Boselli, Antoni, Ponte, Matturro, Gonzalez
|Midfielders:
|Gonzalez, Chagas, Dias, Duarte, Garcia, Sosa, Abaldo, Homenchenko
|Forwards:
|Ferrari, De Los Santos, Siri
Head-to-Head Record
Out of the last five meetings between the two teams, Uruguay won on three occasions while USA won once. One game ended in a draw.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|18/5/2019
|USA U20 1-1 Uruguay U20
|Friendly
|8/6/2012
|Uruguay U20 2-0 USA U20
|Friendly
|6/6/2012
|Uruguay U20 4-2 USA U20
|Friendly
|3/8/2008
|Uruguay U20 3-1 USA U20
|Friendly
|12/7/2007
|USA U20 2-1 Uruguay U20
|U20 World Cup