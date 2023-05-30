USMNT U20 vs New Zealand U20: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA U20 World Cup match between the USA and New Zealand, as well as kick-off time and team news.

USMNT are all set to take on New Zealand in the first Round of 16 clash of the ongoing U20 World Cup on Tuesday at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza, Argentina.

The USMNT U20 side qualified for the knockout stage by winning all their games and topping Group B.

Meanwhile, New Zealand finished third in their group behind hosts Argentina and Uzbekistan but qualified for the Round of 16 as the second-best third-placed team.

USA vs NZ kick-off time

Date: May 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 1.30pm ET Venue: Estadio Malvinas Argentinas

How to watch USA vs NZ online - TV channels & live streams

fubo, Fox Sports 2, Fox Sports App/Website, Telemundo Desportes En Vivo Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Fox Sports 2 and available to stream live online through Fubo and the Fox Sports App/Website.

Team news & squads

USA team news

Mikey Varas finally has the full USA squad at his disposal as the knockout stage is about to start. Kevin Paredes and Rokas Pukstas were earlier missing from the team due to their club commitments, but they have finally joined the squad and are likely to be included in the starting lineup against New Zealand.

USA possible XI: Slonina; Gomez, Wynder, Craig, Wiley; Edelman, McGlynn, Pukstas; Cowell, Yapi, Paredes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Slonina, Carrera, Borto Defenders: Craig, Wiley, Cuevas, Ferkranus, Gomez, Wynder, Che Midfielders: McGlynn, Vargas, Wolff, Pukstas, Taskiris, Edelman, Luna Forwards: Cowell, Paredes, Sullivan, Yapi

NZ team news

New Zealand got a huge boost with the return of their injured attacker Jay Herdman who took the field briefly against Argentina in their final group game.

There is a possibility that Darren Bazeley could slot in Herdman in the starting lineup against USMNT.

NZ possible XI: Sims; O'Leary, Surman, Hughes, Linder; Conchie, McKay; Wallace, Herdman, Garbett; Colloty

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sims, Gray, A. Kelly-Heald Defenders: Surman, L. Kelly-Heald, Raj, Hughes, Linder, Supyk, Jarvie, O'Leary Midfielders: Conchie, McKay, Manuel, Herdman, Fay, Karunaratne, Garbett Forwards: Donkers, Colloty, Wallace

Head-to-Head Record

USA U20 have met New Zealand twice in the past and won both games.

Date Match Competition 1/6/2017 USA 6-0 New Zealand U20 World Cup 2/6/2015 New Zealand 0-4 USA U20 World Cup

