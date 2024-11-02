This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
USMNT's Tim Ream and Charlotte FC force Game 3 against Orlando City SC after 3-1 penalties win in MLS Playoffs

Charlotte FC extend their postseason run with a gritty penalties win over Orlando City at home.

It wasn't pretty, but Charlotte FC live another day after securing a 0-0 (3-1 penalties) win over Orlando City SC.

Ashley Westwood would convert the winning spot kick for Charlotte while goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina ensured victory with two impressive saves in the shootout.

Charlotte was the better side throughout the contest, outshooting the visitors by 13-2 and getting an 11-3 advantage on corners. Yet, despite an xG of 1.5, the home team could not convert. Fortunately for Dean Smith's side, the defense showed up in a suffocating way for their opponents. Orlando held a 55.5 percent possession advantage over Charlotte, but couldn't muster any chances as evidenced by their 0.01 xG.

U.S. international Tim Ream was at the forefront of the effort, with the highest pass percentage of the night at 96.9 percent, three clearances, and one blocked shot.

Both sides now face a win-or-go-home situation when they face off at Inter&Co Stadium on Nov. 9.

