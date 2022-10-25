WATCH: USMNT star McKennie scores for Juventus but is unable to save club from Champions League exit

U.S. men's national team star Weston McKennie scored for Juventus on Tuesday but was unable to lift his side to a much-needed result against Benfica.

McKennie scores second UCL goal

Unable to save Juve from defeat

Now in danger of finishing last in group

WHAT HAPPENED? Down 4-2 to Benfica in the 79th minute with his side's Champions League future on the line, McKennie pounced on a loose ball in the box after several blocked shots. He was able to fire home to make it 4-3, but it was not enough to prevent his side's elimination.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the 4-3 defeat, Juve can finish no higher than third in their Champions League group. Third would be good enough for a Europa League spot, but even that is at risk for the Serie A side, as Maccabi Haifa would leapfrog them if they achieve a better result against Benfica than Juve do against PSG.