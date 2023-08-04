USMNT star on the move! Malik Tillman to join PSV from Bayern Munich and unite with Ricardo Pepi at Eredivisie giants

Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman is all set to join PSV in a move that will see him unite with United States team-mate Ricardo Pepi.

PSV to sign Tillman on loan

May include option or obligation to buy

Had successful season with Rangers

WHAT HAPPENED? As per SPORT1, the USMNT midfielder will join PSV on loan as a replacement for Xavi Simons in midfield, who left the Dutch team for Paris Saint-Germain before being loaned RB Leipzig earlier this summer. The clubs will soon reach an agreement as to the nature of the deal. As per the report, the only decision yet to be confirmed is whether there will be an option or obligation to buy at the end of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 21-year-old impressed last season on loan with Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, racking up 43 games in which he scored 12 goals and had five assists. However, as the competition is high within the first team of the Bavarians they would prefer sending the midfielder out on another loan.

WHAT NEXT? The move should soon be announced officially but it is unlikely Tillman make the squad for PSV's third-round qualifier in the Champions League against Sturm Graz on August 9.