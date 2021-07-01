USMNT Gold Cup squad leans heavily on MLS as Pulisic & McKennie are rested

With the games coming thick and fast in 2021, many leading European-based players have not been called upon

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and the vast majority of European-based stars have been left out of the United States national team squad for the upcoming Gold Cup.

Fresh from tasting Concacaf Nations League glory in June, the games are coming thick and fast for the USMNT.

With that in mind, and with 2022 World Cup qualification to also take into account, rotation is the name of the game for Gregg Berhalter as his side look to chase down another international trophy.

United States squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

Defenders: George Bello (Atlanta United), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Shaq Moore (Tenerife), Donovan Pines (D.C. United), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), James Sands (New York City FC), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas City), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

Forwards: Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Daryl Dike (Orlando City), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen), Matthew Hoppe (Schalke 04), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)



