USMNT goalkeeper Johnson departs NYCFC to sign with Toronto FC

U.S. men's national team goalkeeper Sean Johnson has officially signed with Toronto FC, the club announced on Friday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Johnson, who was a member of the USMNT's World Cup squad in Qatar, leaves NYCFC as one of the best players in NYCFC's short history, having been appointed captain in 2021 after originally joining the team in 2016. He led the club to the 2021 MLS Cup title, winning MLS Cup MVP in the process.

Internationally, Johnson has earned 10 caps with the USMNT and served as Matt Turner's backup at the World Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the addition of Johnson, who was a free agent after his contract expired at NYCFC, Toronto make another big splash by adding a proven MLS goalkeeping star. The club already has big-name international signings like Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi on board as the Canadian side looks to make a push back to the playoffs in 2023.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Sean has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in MLS, given his club and international career," said Toronto FC Head Coach and Sporting Director Bob Bradley. "Sean continues to demonstrate his elite shot-stopping ability, athleticism, and decision-making in important moments and the biggest games."

WHAT NEXT FOR JOHNSON? Johnson is currently with the USMNT in California as they prepare for a friendly against Colombia on Saturday.