USMNT star Folarin Balogun backed to offer Arsenal 'something different' as Ray Parlour insists that Mikel Arteta will give him opportunity to shine

United States men's national team star Folarin Balogun has been backed to offer Arsenal "something different" this season.

Balogun poised for Arsenal return

Spent last season on loan

May yet leave

WHAT HAPPENED? Balogun is poised to return to the Gunners after his prolific loan spell with Reims, but it remains to be seen what the future has in store for him. While Arsenal legend Parlour believes he could truly make an impact, after scoring 21 goals in Ligue 1 at Reims last season, reports have suggested that he is more likely to move on, as he may have already been transfer listed.

WHAT THEY SAID: Parlour is still hopeful that Balogun will stay put, though, as he told JBI Training: "Balogun can definitely offer Arsenal something different in the striker role. He is a big, tall guy. He has a good build. I think he has a brilliant opportunity to put himself in [Mikel] Arteta’s plans for the coming season by performing well during the pre-season tour. He did really well in France last year. I know that the level in France is a little bit lower than the Premier League, but he was still banging the goals in. He is a confident player and character.

"Everyone will be given an opportunity and he will have to show Mikel Arteta that he is ready to be part of his squad next season. I like the desire from the player. He’s already said that he wants to play after his successful period on loan in France, let’s see if that will be with Arsenal."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun has been linked with a number of clubs and a shock move to Chelsea has even been mooted. In addition to the Blues, both AC Milan and Inter Milan are also said to be interested.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if Balogun will be used in pre-season but his involvement may hint towards a decision from the Gunners.