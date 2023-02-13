USMNT forward Christian Pulisic forced to wear Patrick Mahomes jersey after Chiefs' Super Bowl win, reveals Chelsea team-mate Reece James

Chelsea defender Reece James showed an unhappy Christian Pulisic donning a Kansas City Chiefs jersey following their victory over Philadelphia Eagles.

Chiefs defeated Eagles in Super Bowl

Pulisic a Pennsylvania native

Forced to wear Mahomes jersey after game

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chiefs celebrated a narrow 38-35 victory in the Super Bowl on Sunday, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes starring for the victors.

James uploaded an Instagram story of Pulisic signing autographs while wearing Mahomes' jersey, along with the caption "Great start to my Monday". Pulisic re-posted the photo on his account.

instagram.com/cmpulisic

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pennsylvania native Pulisic was likely rooting for the Eagles on Sunday, even as his first-choice team is the New York Jets, and his dejected expression combined with James' caption suggests that he was wearing the jersey due to a lost bet. The 24-year-old is still in recovery following a knee injury sustained in early 2023, although insisted he would be back to the action as soon as possible.

WHAT NEXT? Unlike his American team-mate, James will be available for selection by Graham Potter when Chelsea travel to Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.