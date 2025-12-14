How to watch USC vs Washington State NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling NCAAM game between the USC Trojans and the Washington State Cougars will happen on December 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Trojans average 89.50 points per game, compared to Washington State's 76.70, while allowing fewer defensive points (78.50 versus 79.60). The Cougars' field goal percentage is 46.70%, while USC's is 48.90%.

Washington State averages 11.90 assists per game, while USC averages 16.50, and USC leads with 34.40 rebounds per game as opposed to Washington State’s 31.50.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the USC Trojans vs Washington State Cougars NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

USC Trojans vs Washington State Cougars: Date and tip-off time

The USC Trojans and the Washington State Cougars will meet in an electrifying NCAAM game on December 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

Date December 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Galen Center Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch USC Trojans vs Washington State Cougars on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the USC Trojans and the Washington State Cougars live on:

TV channel: FS1

FS1 Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

USC Trojans team news

Chad Baker-Mazara shoots 47.8% from the field and an outstanding 89.6% from the free-throw line, averaging 21.9 points per game.

Jacob Cofie averages 6.8 rebounds per game, comprising 5.0 defensive and 1.8 offensive rebounds.

Rodney Rice averages 34.0 minutes per game, 6.0 assists, and 1.8 turnovers.

Washington State Cougars team news

Ace Glass is scoring 16.6 points per game while shooting an outstanding 94.7% from the free-throw line and 49.5% from the field.

ND Okafor averages 5.8 rebounds per game, comprising 4.1 defensive and 1.7 offensive rebounds.

Adria Rodriguez averages 2.3 turnovers during 19.2 minutes of action while contributing 3.0 assists per game.

USC Trojans and Washington State Cougars head-to-head Record

USC has decisively outperformed Washington State in the last five head-to-head encounters, winning four of them. The Trojans have routinely dominated these contests, winning handily in 2020 (38–13), 2021 (45–14), and 2022 (30–14), demonstrating their capacity to score effectively while restricting Washington State's offensive options.

The more recent results indicate that USC is controlling the pace, even if Washington State managed to grab a close 30–27 victory in 2017 and push USC to the limit in a thrilling 39–36 victory in 2018.

The Trojans will probably force their attack once more based on this pattern, and Washington State will need to play almost flawlessly to keep the game close until the very end.