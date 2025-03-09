How to watch today's USC vs UCLA NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch USC versus UCLA NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

USC and UCLA are set to meet for the third time this season on Sunday, but this showdown carries the highest stakes yet—it will determine the Big Ten championship.

Though both teams hail from Los Angeles, this latest chapter in their rivalry will unfold nearly 2,000 miles away in Indianapolis as the former Pac-12 powerhouses make a statement in their inaugural season in the Big Ten.

The Bruins (29-2, 16-2 Big Ten) have put together the most successful campaign in program history, suffering just two losses all season. However, both defeats came at the hands of the Trojans (28-2, 17-1 Big Ten). Their most recent meeting on March 1 saw USC claim an 80-67 victory, a pivotal win that secured the program’s first regular-season conference title in three decades under head coach Lindsay Gottlieb.

With the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament still undecided, Sunday's championship game could have major implications. A third victory over UCLA could strengthen USC’s case for a top spot, while a win for the Bruins would not only break their losing streak against the Trojans but also reinforce their standing after dominating the season and holding the No. 1 position for much of the year. The outcome will likely weigh heavily in the selection committee’s final decision.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the USC vs UCLA NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

USC vs UCLA: Date and tip-off time

The USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Sunday, March 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch USC vs UCLA on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Trojans and the Bruins on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

USC Trojans team news & key performers

USC began the Big Ten tournament without starting center/forward Rayah Marshall, who was sidelined for the quarterfinal matchup against Indiana due to illness. The Hoosiers put up a strong fight, keeping the game within a single possession heading into the fourth quarter. However, the Trojans held their ground and secured a hard-fought 84-79 victory.

JuJu Watkins led the charge with a stellar performance, recording 31 points and 10 rebounds—marking her seventh 30-point game of the season and the 21st of her career. Despite being just a sophomore, Watkins already sits second on USC's all-time list for career 30-point games, trailing only Cheryl Miller's record of 25. Kiki Iriafen also made a significant impact, contributing 21 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out in the final minute.

UCLA Bruins news & key performers

Meanwhile, UCLA made a statement in its tournament opener, overcoming a competitive first half against Nebraska to claim an 85-74 quarterfinal win. Lauren Betts delivered a dominant two-way performance, finishing with 28 points, 13 rebounds, and seven blocks. Gabriela Jaquez also stepped up with a season-high 23 points and nine rebounds.

The Bruins carried that momentum into the semifinals, delivering a commanding 75-46 victory over Ohio State, a team that typically averages close to 80 points per game. UCLA dominated the boards with a 43-25 rebounding advantage and stifled the Buckeyes’ offense, holding them to under 34% shooting from the field.

Londynn Jones emerged as the standout performer against Ohio State, catching fire from beyond the arc. She connected on six of 12 three-point attempts en route to a season-high 22 points. Although Jones averages just over eight points per game, she has the potential to be a game-changer when her shots are falling. During the 2023-24 season, she etched her name in UCLA history by setting the program’s single-season record for three-pointers made with 87.