How to watch USC vs Illinois State NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Illinois State Redbirds (1-1) hit the road on Friday as they head to the Intuit Dome for a matchup with the unbeaten USC Trojans (2-0).

Illinois State comes into this showdown sitting at 1-1, still trying to find their rhythm early in the season. Ball security has been a bit of a mixed bag, as the Redbirds are coughing it up 12.5 times per game, and foul trouble has also been an issue with an average of 19.5 fouls per outing. Still, they’re coming off a confidence-boosting 76-65 victory over Cornell, where they controlled the pace and closed things out strong.

On the other side, USC is off to a clean 2-0 start, looking every bit like a team ready to make noise in November. Offensively, the Trojans have been firing on all cylinders, knocking down 48.6% of their shots, good enough to sit among the top-tier shooting teams in the country. Their latest performance was a statement win, a 114-83 blowout against Manhattan, showcasing just how explosive this group can be when everything is clicking.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the USC vs Illinois State NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

USC vs Illinois State: Date and tip-off time

USC Trojans will face off against Illinois State Redbirds in an exciting NCAAM game on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Date Friday, November 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT Venue Intuit Dome Location Inglewood, California

How to watch USC vs Illinois State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the USC Trojans and Illinois State Redbirds exclusively live on Peacock.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

USC vs Illinois State team news & key performers

USC Trojans team news

USC enters the matchup with a dramatically revamped roster. Eric Musselman brought in 13 new faces, including 10 transfers, in his second year at the helm, and the infusion of talent is already showing. The Trojans exploded for a 114–83 victory over Manhattan, their highest scoring output since 1998 and the fifth-most points in program history.

Auburn transfer Chad Baker-Mazara set the tone with a career-best 26 points, while Ezra Ausar (via Utah) chipped in 17 and Rodney Rice (formerly of Maryland) added 14. USC also shored up its defense with the additions of Amarion Dickerson, last season’s Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year at Robert Morris, and Jacob Cofie, a 6-foot-10 sophomore who made the move from Virginia.

Illinois State Redbirds team news

Viewed as the preseason favorites to finally reclaim the Missouri Valley Conference crown for the first time since the 2000–01 campaign, Illinois State brings back 65.5% of its scoring from last season’s 22–14 squad. Key juniors Chase Walker and Johnny Kinziger resisted the lure of the transfer portal and stayed put in Normal, giving the Redbirds a seasoned core with plenty of firepower from beyond the arc.

Illinois State is also chasing history, or trying to escape it. The program is riding a 26-year NCAA Tournament drought, the longest in the MVC, but Ryan Pedon has a veteran group capable of changing that storyline. Freshman guard Ty’Reek Coleman added to the optimism, erupting for a game-high 26 points in Sunday’s 76–65 win over Cornell.