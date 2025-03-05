How to watch today's USC Trojans vs Washington Huskies NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch USC Trojans vs Washington Huskies NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Washington Huskies (13-16) aim to snap a four-game skid when they travel to face the USC Trojans (14-15) on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

USC has been solid on their home court, boasting an 11-7 record at the Galen Center. The Trojans put up 76.3 points per contest, edging out their opponents by an average margin of 1.3 points per game. They’ve been efficient offensively, shooting 48.1% from the field—slightly better than the 46.4% shooting percentage Washington allows to opposing teams.

Washington, on the other hand, has struggled against Big Ten competition, managing just a 4-14 record in such matchups. The Huskies have also found themselves on the wrong end of lopsided games, going 5-11 in contests decided by double digits. They average 71.9 points per game, which is 3.1 fewer than the 75.0 points USC surrenders per outing.

USC Trojans vs Washington Huskies: Date and tip-off time

The USC Trojans and the Washington Huskies will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

Date Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT Venue Galen Center Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch USC Trojans vs Washington Huskies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the USC Trojans vs. the Washington Huskies on:

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to USC Trojans vs Washington Huskies play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

The Trojans’ all-around leader is Saint Thomas, who contributes across the board with 9.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. Desmond Claude provides a scoring spark, putting up 15.5 points while dishing out 4.1 assists. Over the last 10 games, Wesley Yates III has been on fire, averaging 19.3 points. Chibuzo Agbo leads the team in three-point shooting, knocking down 2.2 triples per contest.

Washington Huskies news & key performers

For Washington, Great Osobor is the engine that drives the team, averaging 14.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. Mekhi Mason has stepped up recently, posting 12.7 points per game over his last 10 outings. DJ Davis is the Huskies’ most consistent threat from deep, averaging 1.8 three-pointers per game. On the defensive end, Osobor leads the team in steals (1.9 per game), while Tyler Harris protects the rim with a team-high 1.1 blocks per contest.