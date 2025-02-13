How to watch today's USC Trojans vs UCLA Bruins NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch USC Trojans vs UCLA Bruins NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 6 USC Trojans (21-2) aim to keep their 10-game home winning streak alive as they take on the top-ranked UCLA Bruins (23-0) at Galen Center on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, with the action streaming live on Peacock.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the USC Trojans vs. the UCLA Bruins NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

USC Trojans vs UCLA Bruins: Date and tip-off time

The USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

Date Thursday, February 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Galen Center Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch USC Trojans vs UCLA Bruins on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to USC Trojans vs UCLA Bruins play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

USC Trojans team news & key performers

On the other side, sophomore guard JuJu Watkins remains the Trojan's top offensive threat, leading the team with 23.9 points per game despite a slight dip in efficiency. Graduate forward Kiki Iriafen has also been a key contributor, putting up 18 points per game while shooting 51.5% from the floor.

One of the biggest highlights of USC's season came in December, when they secured their first-ever win against UConn. That victory coincided with the return of freshman Kennedy Smith, who had been sidelined for a month following a surgical procedure.

UCLA Bruins news & key performers

Head coach Cori Close's squad is led by junior center Lauren Betts, who is a dominant force in the paint, averaging 19.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game. The 6-foot-7 star is also shooting an efficient 63% from the field, which ranks third in the Big Ten and ninth nationally. But UCLA's depth is just as dangerous, with six other players contributing at least eight points per game.