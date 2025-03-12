How to watch today's USC Trojans vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch USC vs Rutgers NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 11 seed Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-16) are set to battle the No. 14 seed USC Trojans (15-16) in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

USC’s season has been a rollercoaster, with flashes of promise but plenty of turbulence along the way. The Trojans began with a 5-4 start, dropping games to Cal, Saint Mary’s, New Mexico, and Oregon. They responded with wins over Washington, Montana State, CSU Northridge, and Southern, only to endure a 5-6 stretch that included victories against Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Michigan State, and Penn State but setbacks versus Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, UCLA, Northwestern, and Purdue. Down the stretch, they mustered just one win over Washington while suffering losses to Minnesota, Maryland, Rutgers, Ohio State, Oregon, and UCLA, leaving them at 15-16 entering the tournament.

Rutgers has faced its share of struggles, hovering just under the .500 mark. The Scarlet Knights started strong, winning four of their first five, with Kennesaw State being their lone defeat. However, losses to Alabama, Texas A&M, and Ohio State followed. A 3-1 stretch saw them defeat Penn State, Seton Hall, and Columbia before falling to Indiana, Wisconsin, and Purdue. Over their next seven, they managed wins over UCLA, Nebraska, Northwestern, and Illinois but suffered defeats against Penn State, Michigan State, and Michigan. A 3-5 finish capped their regular season, with victories over Washington, UCLA, and Minnesota and losses to Maryland, Iowa, Oregon, Michigan, and Purdue.

USC Trojans vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Date and tip-off time

The USC Trojans and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch USC Trojans vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Trojans and the Knights on:

Streaming service: Peacock

USC Trojans team news & key performers

Desmond Claude leads USC’s scoring attack, posting 15.8 points and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 49.2% from the floor and 33.3% from deep. Wesley Yates adds 13.8 points on an efficient 47.5% from the field and an impressive 42.1% from beyond the arc. The Trojans rank 225th in total rebounding percentage and 104th in overall rebounding efficiency. Offensively, they put up 76.5 points per game, shooting 48.2% from the field and 36.8% from three, but they’ve struggled on the defensive end, allowing 75 points per contest while conceding 46.2% shooting from the field and 33.3% from long distance.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights news & key performers

For Rutgers, Harper Jr.—a 6-foot-6, 215-pound wing and son of NBA champion Ron Harper—paces the team with 19.2 points and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the floor. Forward Bailey (6-foot-10, 200 pounds) provides a strong inside presence, averaging 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Scarlet Knights rank 231st in total rebounding percentage and 162nd in assist-to-turnover ratio. Their biggest weakness lies on the defensive end, where they give up 77 points per game, allowing opponents to shoot 46% from the field and 34.9% from three-point range. Offensively, they post 76.7 points per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 33.4% from beyond the arc.