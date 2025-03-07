How to watch today's USC Trojans vs Indiana Hoosiers NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch USC versus Indiana NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The ninth-seeded Indiana Hoosiers (19-11) are set to face the top-seeded USC Trojans (26-2) in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with tipoff scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.

Indiana heads into this matchup following a commanding 78-62 victory over Oregon, where the Hoosiers seized full control in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

USC, widely regarded as one of the premier teams in the nation, continues to showcase its dominance. The Trojans are led by standout guard JuJu Watkins, who has been a force all season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the USC Trojans vs. the Indiana Hoosiers NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

USC Trojans vs Indiana Hoosiers: Date and tip-off time

The USC Trojans and the Indiana Hoosiers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 11:00 am ET/8:00 am PT at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Date Friday, March 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 11:00 am ET/8:00 am PT Venue First Horizon Coliseum Location Greensboro, North Carolina

How to watch USC Trojans vs Indiana Hoosiers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the USC Trojans and the Indiana Hoosiers on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to USC Trojans vs Indiana Hoosiers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

USC Trojans team news & key performers

In their most recent outing, USC secured an 80-67 victory over UCLA, with JuJu Watkins delivering an impressive 30-point performance, along with five assists and three rebounds. The Trojans rank ninth in the nation in scoring, averaging 81.9 points per game, while holding opponents to 58.4 points per contest (53rd in the country). With a remarkable +658 total scoring differential, USC outpaces its competition by an average of 23.5 points per game. Watkins is among the nation’s top scorers, ranking second overall with an average of 24.4 points per game.

Indiana Hoosiers news & key performers

Indiana, meanwhile, earned a solid 78-62 win over Oregon on Thursday, led by Yarden Garzon’s standout performance of 18 points, two rebounds, and two assists. The Hoosiers maintain a scoring margin of +6.6 points per game, averaging 70.0 points per contest (93rd in college basketball) while conceding 63.4 per game (152nd nationally). Garzon is Indiana’s leading scorer, contributing 14.3 points per game, placing her 230th among collegiate players.