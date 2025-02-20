How to watch today's USA vs Canada NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the USA versus Canada NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off wraps up on Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston, as Canada and the United States go head-to-head for the championship.

Canada booked its spot in the title game with a 5-3 victory over Finland in its final preliminary-round matchup on Monday afternoon. Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon wasted no time setting the tone, lighting the lamp just 46 seconds apart early in the first period. Brayden Point added another before the end of the frame, and by the time 40 minutes had passed, Canada had built a commanding four-goal lead. However, the Finns didn’t go quietly, clawing their way back to within one goal late in the third. It wasn't until Sidney Crosby buried an empty-netter in the final minute that Canada could truly exhale.

With a championship berth already secured before their Monday night contest, Team USA opted to rest a couple of key players in a 2-1 loss to Sweden. Chris Kreider, the oldest skater on the American roster, wasted no time making his mark, scoring just 35 seconds into his tournament debut. However, that proved to be the only offense the U.S. could muster, despite peppering 33 shots on Swedish netminder Samuel Ersson.

USA vs Canada: Date and puck-drop time

The USA will square off against the Canada in a thrilling NHL clash on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Thursday, February 20, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch USA vs Canada on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

USA vs Canada team news & key performers

USA team news

Adding to their confidence after toppling Canada just days ago, Team USA will get a significant boost for Thursday's 4 Nations Final. Three-time Rocket Richard Trophy winner Auston Matthews returns to the lineup, still searching for his first goal of the tournament, while Connor Hellebuyck is set to reclaim his spot in net after getting a breather in the final group-stage game against Sweden. The Jets goaltender has surrendered just two goals across his first two starts in the tournament.

However, Team USA has some concerns on the back end. Charlie McAvoy will miss the final due to a shoulder injury that has kept him hospitalized, leaving a sizable hole in the American defense. To help stabilize the blue line, the U.S. will turn to Quinn Hughes, the Canucks captain and reigning Norris Trophy winner, who was looking to add another to his collection as the NHL entered its break.

Canada team news

Speaking of the Norris Trophy, its current betting favorite is back for Canada. Cale Makar missed Saturday's fiery clash against the U.S. due to illness but returned for Monday's win over Finland.

Canada holds the historical edge in best-on-best international tournaments, boasting a staggering 17-game winning streak in such competitions before Saturday’s loss to the Americans. That run included Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014, as well as victory in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. The Canadians have captured five of the last six best-on-best events and nine of the past 13 dating back to the 1976 Canada Cup. Meanwhile, the U.S. hasn’t won a premier international tournament since claiming the 1996 World Cup of Hockey.

Nathan MacKinnon took home Player of the Game honors after his two-goal performance against Finland, and his chemistry with Sidney Crosby, forged in their shared Cole Harbour roots, will be pivotal to Canada's success. The Avalanche superstar has been on a tear this NHL season, heading into the international break as the league's top scorer with 87 points (19 goals, 66 assists). Those 66 assists? The highest tally among all NHL players. While it's been nearly eight years since MacKinnon last donned the Maple Leaf at the 2017 IIHF World Championship, he’s no stranger to the international stage, having racked up 22 goals and 52 points across 49 games for his country before this tournament.

