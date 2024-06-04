2024 U.S. Open Championship: How to watch, TV times and schedule

Everything you need to know to ensure you don't miss a moment of action from the third major of the year

The 2024 PGA Tour continues to wind its way onward from course to course, but with the PGA Championship in the rearview mirror, all eyes will be on the next major of the campaign as the 2024 U.S. Open Championship arrives on the scene.

Returning to Pinehurst No. 2 for the fourth time in its history, the event will deliver what may be the last major shake-up to the field ahead of a handful of events across the Atlantic, including the 2024 Open Championship in Scotland.

Last year’s victor Wyndham Clark will have one eye on making it back-to-back wins following his triumph at the Los Angeles Country Club, but standing in his way are a slew of other heavyweights looking to bolster their reputations, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele, fresh from a first career major.

Article continues below

The sad passing of two-time tour winner Grayson Murray will also cast a lingering shadow over proceedings, and several of his friends and colleagues will likely seek to pay tribute to the golfer’s memory with their performances in North Carolina.

It’s all shaping up to be another terrific tournament, but when does it take place? Where will it unfold? How can you catch all the action? Below, GOAL brings you our guide to the 2024 U.S. Open Championship.

When is the 2024 U.S. Open Championship?

Getty Images

The 2024 U.S. Open Championship will be held between Thursday, June 13, and Sunday, June 16. It is the season's third major after the Masters Tournament and the PGA Championship.

It marks the final major on American soil of the year before players descend upon the United Kingdom for The Open Championship in mid-July, which is set to be held at Royal Troon Golf Club this year.

The U.S. Open Championship is traditionally held closest to Father’s Day in North America and typically falls around the middle of June, before the start of summertime in the Northern Hemisphere.

Where will the 2024 U.S. Open Championship be played?

Getty Images

The 2024 U.S. Open Championship will be played at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina, United States. The location, home to nine 18-hole courses, is widely regarded as one of the best in the United States for golf enthusiasts.

This will mark the fourth visit to Pinehurst for the U.S. Open, having initially been held there for the first time in 1999 and then again in 2005 and 2014. However, there will not be a decade-plus wait for a return after this year, with the venue also set to host in 2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047, as part of a deal with the USGA designating it as an “anchor site”.

Specifically, the U.S. Open will be held on Pinehurst No. 2, which has hosted all three prior iterations of the event. Designed by Donald Ross and first opened in 1907, it has also hosted the 1951 Ryder Cup and multiple other large-scale tournaments over the decades.

What channel will show the 2024 U.S. Open Championship?

Getty Images

The 2024 U.S. Open Championship will be shown on television through NBC and USA Network, with some rounds shown exclusively through Peacock - NBC's streaming service.

For access to NBC and USA Network, fans can sign up for Sling TV, which offers streaming packages starting at $40.00/month for Blue or Orange or $55.00/month for the combined package.

A Sling Blue package with an $11 Sports Extra add-on will cover you for the vast majority of events in the golf calendar. On rare occasions when tournaments are not shown on the Golf Channel, viewers will generally find the action live on ESPN, which is available through Sling Orange.

2024 U.S. Open Championship TV schedule

Who has won the most U.S. Open titles?

Getty Images

The U.S. Open Championship title has been won four times by four golfers - Scotsman Willie Anderson and the American trio of Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus, with the latter the most recent to complete the feat in 1980.

Hale Irwin and Tiger Woods have also won the U.S. Open Championship on three separate occasions, with the latter picking up his last triumph in the event in 2008.

Brooks Koepka could join the duo if he wins the 2024 edition. He became a two-time champion with consecutive victories in 2017 and 2018.

Recent U.S. Open Championship winners

Year Winner Site 2024 TBD Pinehurst Resort & C.C. 2023 Wyndham Clark The Los Angeles Country Club 2022 Matt Fitzpatrick The Country Club 2021 Jon Rahm Torrey Pines Golf Course 2020 Bryson DeChambeau Winged Foot G.C. 2019 Gary Woodland Pebble Beach Golf Links 2018 Brooks Koepka Shinnecock Hills G.C. 2017 Brooks Koepka Erin Hills 2016 Dustin Johnson Oakmont C.C. 2015 Jordan Spieth Chambers Bay 2014 Martin Kaymer Pinehurst Resort & C.C.

FAQs

Getty Images

When has Pinehurst hosted the U.S. Open Championship before?

Pinehurst has previously hosted the U.S. Open Championship on three occasions, firstly in 1999 and then in 2005 and 2014.

The late Payne Stewart claimed his final major shortly before his death on the event’s inaugural visit before the turn of the millennium, before wins for Michael Campbell and Martin Kaymer on subsequent returns to Pinehurst No. 2.

Who won last year's U.S. Open Championship?

Wyndham Clark won the 2023 U.S. Open Championship. He finished 10-under par at the Los Angeles County Club to claim his first career major and second PGA Tour victory after the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

Clark held off a challenge from four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, who previously won the U.S. Open Championship in 2011, for his first career major.

How many U.S. Open Championship titles has Tiger Woods won?

Tiger Woods has won three U.S. Open Championship titles, taking the crown in 2000, 2002, and 2008. The event holds his joint-lowest tally among majors, with The Open Championship, where he also has three victories.

Woods famously missed out on the 2005 U.S. Open Championship at Pinehurst No. 2 when a pair of late bogeys saw him slip behind New Zealand underdog Michael Campbell, who claimed the title for his only career major and PGA Tour victory.

More 2024 PGA Tour News: