How to Watch U.S. Open Finals: Live Stream PBA Bowling, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream U.S. Open Finals PBA Bowling.

The most prestigious title in professional bowling is on the line as five finalists battle for the coveted green jacket at the 2025 PBA U.S. Open, live from Royal Pin Woodland in Indianapolis.

Tournament Details

Date Sunday, February 2, 2025 Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Royal Pin Woodland Location Indianapolis, IN TV Channel FOX Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Championship Format

The stepladder finals will feature five players competing in elimination matches:

Match 1: #5 seed vs. #4 seed

Match 2: Winner faces #3 seed

Match 3: Winner faces #2 seed

Championship Match: Winner faces #1 seed

Prize Money

The winner takes home professional bowling's largest prize purse:

Champion: $100,000

Runner-up: $50,000

Total Tournament Prize Fund: $275,000

Broadcast Coverage

FOX Sports will present live coverage with Rob Stone handling play-by-play duties alongside PBA Hall of Famer Randy Pedersen. Kimberly Pressler will provide lane-side reporting and player interviews throughout the broadcast.

Tournament Significance

The U.S. Open stands as one of the most challenging tournaments in professional bowling, featuring the sport's most demanding lane conditions. Known as the "Marathon of Bowling," competitors faced nearly 50 games across five days of qualifying and match play to reach the finals. The winner joins an elite list of champions and earns an automatic spot in the 2025 PBA Tour Playoffs.

What to Expect

The finals promise high drama as players navigate the notoriously difficult U.S. Open oil pattern. With the prestigious green jacket and six-figure prize on the line, viewers can anticipate a compelling conclusion to one of professional bowling's major championships.

Live stream the PBA Bowling U.S. Open Finals on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply.