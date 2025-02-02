How to Watch U.S. Open Finals: Live Stream PBA Bowling, TV Channel

The most prestigious title in professional bowling is on the line as five finalists battle for the coveted green jacket at the 2025 PBA U.S. Open, live from Royal Pin Woodland in Indianapolis.
Tournament Details
|Date
|Sunday, February 2, 2025
|Time
|4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Royal Pin Woodland
|Location
|Indianapolis, IN
|TV Channel
|FOX
|Live Stream
|Fubo (Try for free!)
Championship Format
The stepladder finals will feature five players competing in elimination matches:
- Match 1: #5 seed vs. #4 seed
- Match 2: Winner faces #3 seed
- Match 3: Winner faces #2 seed
- Championship Match: Winner faces #1 seed
Prize Money
The winner takes home professional bowling's largest prize purse:
- Champion: $100,000
- Runner-up: $50,000
- Total Tournament Prize Fund: $275,000
Broadcast Coverage
FOX Sports will present live coverage with Rob Stone handling play-by-play duties alongside PBA Hall of Famer Randy Pedersen. Kimberly Pressler will provide lane-side reporting and player interviews throughout the broadcast.
Tournament Significance
The U.S. Open stands as one of the most challenging tournaments in professional bowling, featuring the sport's most demanding lane conditions. Known as the "Marathon of Bowling," competitors faced nearly 50 games across five days of qualifying and match play to reach the finals. The winner joins an elite list of champions and earns an automatic spot in the 2025 PBA Tour Playoffs.
What to Expect
The finals promise high drama as players navigate the notoriously difficult U.S. Open oil pattern. With the prestigious green jacket and six-figure prize on the line, viewers can anticipate a compelling conclusion to one of professional bowling's major championships.
Live stream the PBA Bowling U.S. Open Finals on Fubo: Start your subscription now!
Regional restrictions may apply.