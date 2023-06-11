Uruguay U20 vs Italy U20: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U20 World Cup final

How to watch the FIFA U20 World Cup match between Uruguay and Italy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Uruguay U20 and Italy U20 will be chasing their first U20 World Cup title when they meet in the final showdown of the tournament on Sunday.

The Azzurrini's best run is a third-place finish in 2017, while Uruguay have twice reached the final - in 1997 and 2013 - but ended up taking home the silver medals on both occasions.

Marcelo Broli's side defeated the impressive Israel outfit by a solitary goal in the semi-finals, where Italy overcame South Korea 2-1.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Uruguay vs Italy kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 5 pm EDT Venue: Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona

The FIFA U20 World Cup final between Uruguay and Italy is scheduled for June 11, 2023, at Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona in La Plata Partido, Argentina.

It will kick off at 5 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Uruguay U20 vs Italy U20 online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch on Sling TV, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, fuboTV and FS2.

Team news & squads

Uruguay U20 team news

Uruguay will welcome back Luciano Rodriguez from a two-game ban. The attacker will be straight away fit in the XI for the final, while Franco Gonzalez makes way, with Anderson Duarte starting up front.

On the injury front, however, Mateo Ponte is out of the tournament after the muscle injury he suffered in the quarter-final game against the USA. Matias Abaldo is also a bit doubtful with a knee problem.

Uruguay U20 possible XI: R. Rodriguez; Chagas, Boselli, Gonzalez, Matturro; Garcia; L. Rodriguez, Diaz, Sosa, De los Santos; Duarte.

Position Players Goalkeepers: R. Rodriguez, Machado, Arbio Defenders: Matturro, Facundo Gonzalez, Boselli, Antoni, De Ritis Midfielders: Diaz, Sosa, Garcia, Chagas, Homenchenko, Franco Gonzalez, Duarte, De los Santos Forwards: Abaldo, Ferrari, L. Rodriguez, Siri

Italy U20 team news

Giuseppe Ambrosino was taken off with a knock late in their semi-final win over South Korea, and the striker may be considered a doubt for the final.

Italy boss Carmine Nunziata would keep Simone Pafundi on standby in case Ambrosino is not passed fit, with Francesco Pio Esposito completing the front line, while Tommaso Baldanzi starts in the number 10 role.

Chelsea's Cesare Casadei is the front-runner for the Golden Boot with seven goals.

Italy U20 possible XI: Desplanches; Zanotti, Guarino, Ghilardi, Turicchia; Casadei, Prati, Giovane; Baldanzi; Esposito, Ambrosino.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sassi, Desplanches, Zacchi Defenders: Fontanarosa, Ghilardi, Guarino, Fiomano, Turicchia, Zanotti Midfielders: Faticanti, Innocenti, Lipani, Prati, Casadei, Pisilli, Giovane, Baldanzi, Pafundi Forwards: Esposito, Ambrosini, Montevago

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 11, 2017 Uruguay U20 0-0 (1-3 pen.) Italy U20 U20 World Cup May 21, 2017 Italy U20 0-1 Uruguay U20 U20 World Cup

