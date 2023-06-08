Uruguay U20 vs Israel U20: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U20 World Cup semi-final

How to watch the FIFA U20 World Cup match between Uruguay and Israel, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Uruguay U20 are en route their third U20 World Cup final, unless Israel U20 beat them to the spot in the first semi-final of the tournament at Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona on Thursday.

Marcelo Broli's side beat United States with a 2-0 win in the quarter-finals, where the Western Asian outfit edged South American giants Brazil 3-2.

The last two times Uruguay made it to the final, they lost out to Argentina and France in 2013 and 2017, respectively. Whereas this is the first time Israel have ever qualified for the finals of the tournament.

The winner of this semi-final will face the winner of the second last-four game between Italy and South Korea for the ultimate prize.

Uruguay U20 vs Israel U20 kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 13:30pm EDT Venue: Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona

The U20 World Cup game between Uruguay and Israel is scheduled for June 8, 2023, at the Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona multi-purpose stadium in La Plata, Argentina.

It will kick off at 13:30pm BST in the United States (US).

How to watch Uruguay U20 vs Israel U20 online - TV channels & live streams

The game between Uruguay U20 and Israel U20 can be watched on fuboTV, Sling TV, UNIVERSO and FS2,

Team news & squads

Uruguay U20 team news

Luciano Rodriguez is back from suspension and will look for his 11th goal in the 2023 U20 World Cup. Nicolas Siri would need to make way here.

Defender Mateo Ponte will be a huge doubt after he was forced to play despite injury in the game against USA as five substitutions were already made. Mathias de Ritis should fill in here.

Uruguay U20 possible XI: R. Rodriguez; De Ritis, Boselli, Facundo Gonzalez, Matturro; Sosa, Diaz; Chagas, Franco Gonzalez, L. Rodriguez; Duarte

Position Players Goalkeepers: R. Rodriguez, Machado, Arbio Defenders: Matturro, Facundo Gonzalez, Boselli, Antoni, De Ritis, Ponte Midfielders: Diaz, Sosa, Garcia, Chagas, Homenchenko, Franco Gonzalez, Duarte, De los Santos Forwards: Abaldo, Ferrari, L. Rodriguez, Siri

Israel U20 team news

Israel U20 coach Ofir Haim will be hopeful of Dor Turgeman being fit for the tie after the striker was taken off injured after his stunning goal against Brazil.

Meanwhile, Hamza Shibli is likely to start ahead of Ariel Lugassy on the left wing.

Israel U20 possible XI: Tzarfati; Feingold, Lemkin, Israelov, Revivo; Madmon, Nawi; Khalaili, Abed, Shibli; Turgeman

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tzarfati, Melika, Greis Defenders: Lemkin, Israelov, Fuchs, Edri, Revivo, Ben Harush, Feingold Midfielders: Kancepolsky, Nawi, Madmon, Binyamin, Abed, Salman, Lugassy, Shibli, Senior Forwards: Turgeman, Khalaili

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first meeting between the Uruguay and Israel U20 national football teams.

