Unprecedented move: Trump transforms the White House into a combat arena

US President Donald Trump will mark his 80th birthday on 14 June by turning the White House lawn into a UFC arena, a move that underscores his deep affinity for the sport.

The news, broken on Truth Social, confirmed that the original 4 July target—marking the 250th anniversary of American independence—has been switched to coincide with Trump’s birthday and Flag Day.

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Trump previewed this move Saturday by watching the Miami fights ringside with family and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The UFC is widely regarded as the world’s premier mixed-martial-arts platform, showcasing boxing, wrestling and kickboxing skills inside steel cages.

The ‘White House Arena’ event is expected to be highly exciting, headlined by a lightweight title fight between Ilya Tuporia and Justin Gaethje, as well as a clash between Alex Pereira and Cyril Gane for the interim heavyweight title.