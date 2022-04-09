United States vs Uzbekistan: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The USWNT is set to take on Uzbekistan on Saturday in an international friendly. This is the first of two meetings this month between the two nations. These will be the first-ever matches between these two countries.

The USWNT is the top-ranked team in FIFA’s women’s rankings, while Uzbekistan is the 45th-ranked team.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games United States vs. Uzbekistan Date April 9, 2022 Times 5:30 pm ET, 2:30 pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

U.S. TV channel Online stream FOX

Team news & rosters

Position USWNT roster Goalkeepers Bixby, Kingsbury, Naeher Defenders Cook, Dahlkemper, Dorsey, Fox, Huerta, Girma, O'Hara Midfielders Horan, Howell, Lavelle, Macario, K. Mewis, S. Mewis, Sanchez, Sullivan Forwards Hatch, Pugh, Purse, Rodman, Smith

The USWNT is the most successful team in international women’s soccer, with four World Cup titles. The team hasn’t lost a game since Aug. 2, when it lost in the Olympic semifinals to Canada. Since then, the team has either won or drew 10 consecutive matches.

The Stars and Stripes haven’t played since February, when the team played in the SheBelieves Cup. After a 0-0 draw with the Czech Republic, the team beat New Zealand and Iceland both by 5-0 margins, with Mallory Pugh scoring three goals in those final two matches.

Predicted USWNT starting XI: O’Hara, Cook, Dahlkemper, Fox, Sanchez, Sullivan, Mewis, Horan, Smith, Pugh; Naeher.

Position Uzbekistan roster Goalkeepers Tilovova, Saidova, Uzganova Defenders Nabieva, Kuchkarova, Irisboeva, Mirzayorova, Zarbieva, Tojiddinova, Khusniddinova Midfielders Zaynitdinova, Panjieva, Turdalieva, Ablyakimova, Takaboeva, Vokhidova, Kamoltoeva Forwards Kudratova, Ergasheva, Juraboeva, Norboeva, Zaripova Khabibullaeva

Uzbekistan last took the pitch in February, playing three games in the Turkish Women’s Cup. After a 1-0 victory over Lithuania in the first match, the team lost 2-0 to Ukraine and then drew Venezuela 0-0.

Before that, Midori Honda’s team has last played in AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualification, where it beat Mongolia 12-0 but then lost 4-0 to South Korea to eliminate it from the competition.

Predicted Uzbekistan starting XI: Turdalieva, Kudratova, Sarikova, Galimova, Shoyimova, Zoirova, Karachi, Zaripova, Kamoltoeva, Khabibullaeva; Tilovova.

Last five results