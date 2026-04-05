"Unethical behaviour"... Hakimi plays his Madrid card against Paris

The name of Achraf Hakimi, the Moroccan right-back for Paris Saint-Germain, has once again become the subject of controversy after he hinted in recent comments at the possibility of returning to Real Madrid, the club where he came through the ranks before leaving in 2020.

These hints, which came at a sensitive time in the season, have caused clear concern within the Parisian club, which sees them as an indirect indication of tension in the relationship between the player and the current management.

According to French and Spanish media reports, Hakimi has in recent weeks sent public and private signals interpreted within Paris Saint-Germain as a negotiating tactic aimed at improving the terms of his current contract, which runs until 2026.

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The player is considered one of the cornerstones of the club’s project, making any talk of his departure a major source of concern for the management and coaching staff.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are closely monitoring Hakimi’s situation, without having taken any official action so far.

However, the player’s profile fits perfectly with the Royal Club’s needs at right-back, particularly as they seek a player who combines experience with a high attacking threat. Furthermore, Hakimi’s familiarity with La Liga and his previous history with Real Madrid make his return a logical option if contractual circumstances permit.

Within Paris Saint-Germain, there is a state of administrative alert due to what officials consider to be “unethical behaviour” on the part of the player and his entourage, aimed at exerting pressure during renewal negotiations.

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Sources close to the club suggest that Hakimi is seeking a more competitive contract that reflects his status within the team, whilst the club is keen to maintain its financial balance given its significant commitments to other stars.

Although talks between the two sides are ongoing, negotiations are at a delicate and sensitive stage, as the French club fears that any escalation could lead to a breakdown in relations and open the door to a potential move in the summer transfer window. Real Madrid’s interest is seen as an additional pressure tactic, although its use in this context is nothing new in the world of football.

On the other hand, Hakimi remains one of the most highly rated full-backs in Europe, thanks to his pace, his ability to get forward and his tactical versatility – qualities that have made him a constant target for the continent’s top clubs. It is believed that Real Madrid, who are well aware of his potential, may make a formal move should a contractual loophole emerge that would allow the player to return to the Santiago Bernabéu.

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Ultimately, Hakimi’s future will depend on the course of negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain over the coming months. If a new agreement is reached, the crisis will be seen as merely a passing episode in the game of contractual balances. However, if negotiations stall, next summer could see a major turning point in the player’s career, and perhaps a long-awaited return to the club where his professional career began.