Uncertainty surrounds Camavinga’s future… and Paris steps in

Uncertainty surrounds Eduardo Camavinga’s future at Real Madrid, amid reports suggesting the French player could be set to leave the Santiago Bernabéu next summer, although no final decision has yet been made by either the player or the club.

According to the Spanish newspaper ‘AS’, Paris Saint-Germain are competing with several Premier League clubs to secure the services of the versatile French star.

The newspaper noted that English clubs believe Camavinga is perfectly suited to the fast pace and physicality of the Premier League, making him a target of great interest.

Neither Camavinga nor Real Madrid’s management have yet taken a stance on any potential offers, though reports confirm substantial interest from major European clubs, opening the door to several scenarios during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Camavinga’s time at Real Madrid has been marred by a series of recurring injuries in recent years, which have clearly affected his consistency and playing time.

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Most notably, these include ankle injuries (August and September 2025), recurring muscle injuries to the hamstrings and thigh, as well as an injury to the medial collateral ligament of the knee in 2024.

He was also recently sidelined with a sprained ankle. These recurring injuries have contributed to his role being reduced to that of a rotational player at times, which may be one of the factors fuelling rumours of a potential departure, despite his contract with the Spanish club running until the summer of 2029.