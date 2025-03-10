How to watch today's UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs Charleston Cougars NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UNC Wilmington vs Charleston NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

Charleston (24-8) is set to square off against UNCW (25-7) on Monday night in the CAA semifinals at Care First Arena in Washington, D.C.

The Charleston Cougars enter the matchup fresh off a nail-biting 79-78 overtime victory against Monmouth. Charleston held a slim 34-33 lead at halftime but surrendered 39 points in the second half before managing to pull out the narrow win in extra time. The Cougars shot 45.5% from the floor, struggled from deep at just 27.8% (5-of-18), and converted 75% of their free throws.

UNC Wilmington, meanwhile, cruised to a 79-65 win over Hampton in their previous outing. The Seahawks jumped out to a commanding 45-28 halftime lead and never looked back. They knocked down 48.9% of their field goals, hit 33.3% from beyond the arc, and were sharp from the free-throw line at 85.3%.

UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs Charleston Cougars: Date and tip-off time

The UNC Wilmington Seahawks and the Charleston Cougars will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at CareFirst Arena in Washington, United States.

Date Monday, March 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue CareFirst Arena Location Washington, United States

How to watch UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs Charleston Cougars on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs. the Charleston Cougars on:

TV Channel: CBSSN

Streaming service: Fubo

UNC Wilmington Seahawks team news & key performers

UNCW had a well-rounded performance against Hampton, with Bo Montgomery leading the way with 18 points and eight rebounds. Khamari McGriff contributed 15 points and six boards, while Sean Moore anchored the defence with four of the team’s nine total blocks. Moore, a 6-foot-7 forward, earned All-CAA Defensive Team honours for his efforts on that end of the floor.

While the Seahawks lack a true go-to scorer, they make up for it with exceptional balance. Guard Donovan Newby (14.4 PPG, 3.5 APG, 36.3% from three) was the team’s lone representative on the All-CAA second team, but eight different players averaged at least seven points per game. Moore (9.2 PPG, 6.5 RPG) also made the All-Defensive squad, but the team’s biggest X-factor has been 7-foot, 285-pound Niagara transfer Harlan Obioha. His presence in the paint has made a noticeable impact, as he’s averaged nearly 20 points and 7.5 rebounds over his last three contests. The frontcourt duo of Obioha and the 6-foot-9 McGriff (11.6 PPG) provides the Seahawks with the interior strength needed to match Charleston’s size advantage.

Charleston Cougars news & key performers

Charleston was led by Ante Brzovic, who posted 22 points and eight rebounds, while AJ Smith chipped in with 17 points and four boards. However, the Cougars struggled from three-point range, shooting just 27.8%, while allowing Monmouth to connect on 10-of-28 (36%) from long distance. Third-team All-CAA guard Derrin Boyd added 13.7 points per game this season and has been a reliable outside shooter at 39% from beyond the arc.