How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Erceg - Prelims: Live Stream UFC, TV Channel

On March 29, 2025, the UFC returns to Mexico City with a highly anticipated event, UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Erceg, set to take place at Arena CDMX. While the main card features a thrilling flyweight bout between Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg, the prelims offer an equally exciting lineup of fights that promise action and drama.

Card Information

When Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time 6:00 pm ET Where Arena CDMX TV Channel ESPN Deportes Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Key Preliminary Fights

Edgar Chairez vs. CJ Vergara: This flyweight matchup pits Edgar Chairez, known for his durability and finishing ability, against CJ Vergara. Chairez is favored, but Vergara's underdog status could make for an intriguing upset attempt.

Jose Medina vs. Ateba Abega Gautier: In the middleweight division, Jose Medina faces Ateba Abega Gautier. This bout could see a mix of striking and grappling as both fighters look to make a statement.

Christian Rodriguez vs. Melquizael Costa: The featherweight bout between Christian Rodriguez and Melquizael Costa offers a clash of styles, with Rodriguez favored. This fight could be a showcase for Rodriguez's skills against a formidable opponent.

Loopy Godinez vs. Julia Polastri: Originally scheduled as a different matchup, this women's strawweight bout now features Loopy Godinez against Julia Polastri. Godinez is favored, but Polastri's skills could make this a competitive fight.

Rafa Garcia vs. Vinc Pichel: After Joaquim Silva's withdrawal, Rafa Garcia now faces Vinc Pichel in a lightweight bout. Garcia is heavily favored, but Pichel's experience could lead to an upset.

