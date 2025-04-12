How to UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes - Prelims: Live Stream MMA, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream UFC 314, featuring Volkanovski vs. Lopes - Prelims MMA.

This Saturday, April 12, UFC 314 will electrify Miami’s Kaseya Center with a stacked card featuring thrilling matchups on the prelims. While the main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight title grabs headlines, the preliminary bouts promise action-packed moments that fans won’t want to miss.

Round Information

When Saturday, April 12, 2025 Time 8:00 PM ET Where Kaseya Center TV Channel ESPN Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson (Featherweight)

This clash pits the gritty veteran Dan Ige against the towering Sean Woodson. Ige, known for his relentless pace, will look to close the distance against Woodson’s significant height and reach advantage. With Woodson riding momentum from recent wins, this bout could be a test of Ige’s tenacity versus Woodson’s technical precision.

Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba (Women’s Strawweight)

A pivotal fight in the strawweight division, Yan Xiaonan aims to rebound from her failed title bid, while Virna Jandiroba seeks to establish herself as a legitimate contender. Jandiroba’s grappling prowess could be the deciding factor if she can neutralize Xiaonan’s striking.

Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper (Lightweight)

UFC veteran Jim Miller, holder of the most wins in UFC history, faces rising star Chase Hooper. While Miller’s experience is unmatched, Hooper’s youth and evolving skill set make this an intriguing matchup. Despite Hooper being heavily favored, Miller's knack for upsets keeps this fight unpredictable.

Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa (Featherweight)

Both fighters enter on two-fight winning streaks, promising a gritty battle between seasoned veterans. Erosa’s submission skills and Elkins’ durability could make this bout a sleeper pick for Fight of the Night.

Live stream UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes - Prelims on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.