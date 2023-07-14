Here's everything you need to know about UFC 291, including when and where it takes place, and how to get tickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

Five years on from their earth-quaking, cage-shaking original bout, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are set to face off once again when they meet in the headline fight at UFC 291 later this month in Salt Lake City.

The duo fought one of the biggest bouts of 2018 when they met that April, with Poirier ultimately emerging victorious thanks to a fourth-round TKO, and expectations are high for another blockbuster encounter.

But just how can you get tickets to watch the pair trade blows in the octagon? Allow GOAL to walk you through it all, including where to buy your seat for the fight, who will take to the cage, and just what other options you have.

When is UFC 291?

UFC 291 will take place on Saturday, 29 July, at Salt Lake City's Delta Center in Utah.

The home of the NBA's Utah Jazz proved a hit with fans a year ago when it hosted UFC 278, and the promotion has duly returned for another big-name encounter.

The card will be headlined by a rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, five years after the pair met in Glendale, Arizona.

UFC 291 details

Date : Saturday 29 July

: Saturday 29 July Doors : TBC

: TBC Main Bout : TBC

: TBC Price: TBC

Who will headline UFC 291?

Getty Images

The second meeting between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will be the headline attraction at UFC 291, with both men out to ensure they come away with the spoils in Salt Lake City.

Poirier, who holds a 29-7 win record across his mixed martial arts career, will fight for the first time since he defeated Michael Chandler with a third-round submission in New York at UFC 281 last November.

Gaethje, with a 24-4 win record, is looking for a second victory of 2023, having downed Rafael Fiziev by a majority decision in London at UFC 286 in March.

Who else is on the UFC 291 fight card?

Besides the headline attraction of Poirier and Gaethje, UFC 291 will also feature a number of additional bouts on its fight card, with close to a dozen matchups set to take place at the Delta Center.

Former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz will meet Alex Pereira in the final bout of the event before the headline act, while Tony Ferguson, Paulo Costa and Stephen Thompson are all in action too.

Scotland's Joanne Wood will meanwhile fight a Women's Flyweight bout against Brazil's Priscila Cachoeira on the bill too.

UFC 291 fight card details

Lightweight : Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje

: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Light Heavyweight : Jan Błachowicz vs Alex Pereira

: Jan Błachowicz vs Alex Pereira Lightweight : Tony Ferguson vs Bobby Green

: Tony Ferguson vs Bobby Green Middleweight : Paulo Costa vs Ikram Aliskerov

: Paulo Costa vs Ikram Aliskerov Welterweight : Stephen Thompson vs Michel Pereira

: Stephen Thompson vs Michel Pereira Heavyweight : Derrick Lewis vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima

: Derrick Lewis vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima Welterweight : Michael Chiesa vs Kevin Holland

: Michael Chiesa vs Kevin Holland Middleweight : Roman Kopylov vs Claudio Ribeiro

: Roman Kopylov vs Claudio Ribeiro Flyweight : C.J. Vergara vs Vinicius Salvador

: C.J. Vergara vs Vinicius Salvador Welterweight : Trevin Giles vs Gabriel Bonfim

: Trevin Giles vs Gabriel Bonfim Women's Flyweight: Joanne Wood vs Priscila Cachoeira

Where can I buy tickets for UFC 291?

Ticketmaster is the official provider for UFC 291, with the organization licensed to sell tickets for the event by promotion.

The event is officially sold out, but that does not mean you cannot get a ticket through a resale option. Ticketmaster themselves are offering seats at prices ranging between $350 and $4,000 through their oft-criticized Verified Resale and Platinum programs.

For a more affordable option, StubHub are offering multiple options for UFC 291, with prices starting around the $265 mark, representing a significant saving on other inflated prices elsewhere.