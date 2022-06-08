UEFA Nations League: Full fuboTV coverage schedule as England, France, Portugal & more battle for glory

Andrew Steel|
Joshua Kimmich Germany England Nations League 07062022Getty
UEFA Nations LeagueEnglandHungaryGermanyItalySpainPortugalFrance

Some of the biggest nations in the European game are going head-to-head - and we've got you covered for where to watch it

The UEFA Nations League is in full swing, as a host of heavyweight European sides square off in the latest iteration of the competition.

With non-stop action over the next week, teams such as England, France, Portugal and more are all battling for a shot at glory.

fuboTV will be covering a host of matches - and you can find their full selection below!

Wednesday 8th June

Time

Match

2:45PM EST/11:45AM PT

Wales vs Netherlands

2:45PM EST/11:45AM PT

Republic of Ireland vs Ukraine

2:45PM EST/11:45AM PT

Belgium vs Poland

Thursday 9th June

Time

Match

2:45PM EST/11:45AM PT

Switzerland vs Spain

2:45PM EST/11:45AM PT

Sweden vs Serbia

2:45PM EST/11:45AM PT

Portugal vs Czech Republic

2:45PM EST/11:45AM PT

Greece vs Cyprus

2:45PM EST/11:45AM PT

Malta vs Estonia

Friday 10th June

Time

Match

2:45PM EST/11:45AM PT

Austria vs France

Saturday 11th June

Date

Match

2:45PM EST/11:45AM PT

England vs Italy

Sunday 12th June

Time

Match

2:45PM EST/11:45AM PT

Spain vs Czech Republic

2:45PM EST/11:45AM PT

Switzerland vs Portugal

Monday 13th June

Time

Match

2:45PM EST/11:45AM PT

France vs Croatia

Tuesday 14th June

Time

Match

2:45PM EST/11:45AM PT

England vs Hungary

2:45PM EST/11:45AM PT

Germany vs Italy