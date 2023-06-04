Udinese vs Juventus: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Juventus will travel to Udinese to play their final match in the 2022-23 Serie A season at the Dacia Arena on Sunday.
The Bianconeri have won nine of their last 11 Serie A matches against Udinese scoring a whopping 29 goals in the period. However, they head into this fixture on the back of three straight defeats, the last coming against AC Milan.
They are down to seventh place after being docked 10 points but can still play in Europe next season, at least in the Europa Conference League, if they hold their place. However, Juventus can even finish as high as the fifth spot if they win and other results go in their favour.
Meanwhile, Udinese have little to play for as they are guaranteed a place in Serie A next season. They have lost their last three matches in the league but a win could see them finish on 49 points, which will be their best performance for a decade. Andrea Sottil's side has won in the final matchday in four of the last five years and would hope to repeat their heroics against Juventus as well.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Udinese vs Juventus kick-off time
|Date:
|June 4, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Dacia Arena
The game is scheduled for June 4, at Dacia Arena. It will kick off at 3:00 pm EDT in the U.S.
How to watch Udinese vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams
|Paramount+
The game will be available to stream live online through Paramount+.
Team news & squads
Udinese team news
Marvin Zeegelaar and Jaka Bijol are suspended while Enzo Ebosse, Festy Ebosele, Rodrigo Becao, Adam Masina and Kingsley Ehizibue have been ruled out due to fitness concerns.
However, Destiny Udogie will be back in the squad after serving his ban. Top scorer Beto will lead the lines with Lazar Samardzic as the second striker.
Udinese possible XI: Silvestri; Abankwah, Perez, Buta; Pereyra, Arslan, Walace, Lovric, Udogie; Samardzic; Beto.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Silvestri, Padelli, Pianna
|Defenders:
|Perez, Guessand, Abankwah, Udogie, Buta.
|Midfielders:
|Walace, Lovric, Pereyra, Arslan, Samardzic.
|Forwards:
|Thauvin, Beto, Deulofeu, Success, Nestorovski, Vivaldo.
Juventus team news
Juventus will miss Dusan Vlahovic, Paul Pogba, Nicolo Fagioli and Mattia De Sciglio with injuries. However, Moise Kean should be available after he has reportedly brushed aisde a minor calf strain in training.
Angel Di Maria who is set to leave on a free transfer should start along with Arkadiusz Milik in attack.
Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bonucci, Danilo; Cuadrado, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria; Milik.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio.
Defenders
Sandro, Gatti, Rugani, Bremer, Danilo, Bonucci.
Midfielders
Locatelli, Miretti, Barrenechea, Rabiot, Paredes, Chiesa, Kostic, Barbieri, Cuadrado.
Forwards
Iling Junior, Di Maria, Soule, Kean, Milik.
Head-to-Head Record
In the past five meetings, Juventus have won four times while one match has been drawn.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|07/01/2023
|Juventus 1-0 Udinese
|Serie A
|16/01/2022
|Juventus 2-0 Udinese
|Serie A
|22/08/2021
|Udinese 2-2Juventus
|Serie A
|02/05/2021
|Udinese 1-2 Juventus
|Serie A
|04/01/2021
|Juventus 4-1 Udinese
|Serie A