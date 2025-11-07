How to watch UConn vs UMass Lowell NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No.4 UConn men’s basketball returns to the hardwood on Friday night as the Huskies host UMass Lowell at Hartford’s PeoplesBank Arena for their regular-season home opener.

The defending champs got off to a winning start, improving to 1-0 after a comfortable 79-55 victory over New Haven. UConn shot an efficient 48.2% from the floor and connected on 34.8% of their three-point attempts. The Huskies were sharp from the line as well, converting 85% of their free throws. They pulled down 40 rebounds, handed out 11 assists, and turned the ball over 12 times. UConn also tallied six fast-break points and 36 points in the paint during the win.

UMass Lowell also opened their season with a statement, steamrolling Rivier 107-55 at home to move to 1-0. The River Hawks were red-hot offensively, shooting 60% from the field and 44.4% from deep. They knocked down 75% of their free throws, dominated the glass with 52 rebounds, and shared the ball well with 21 assists. UMass Lowell committed 12 turnovers but still managed to pile up 22 fast-break points and a staggering 60 points in the paint on the night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the UConn vs UMass Lowell NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

UConn vs UMass Lowell: Date and tip-off time

The UConn Huskies will face off against the UMass-Lowell River Hawks in an exciting NCAAM game on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut.

Date Friday, November 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT Venue People's Bank Arena Location Hartford, Connecticut

How to watch UConn vs UMass Lowell on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between UConn and UMass Lowell exclusively live on Peacock.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

UConn vs UMass Lowell team news & key performers

UConn Huskies team news

UConn rolled out a starting lineup featuring Alex Karaban, Jaylin Stewart, Eric Reibe, Silas Demary Jr., and Solo Ball. Karaban led the charge for the Huskies, posting an impressive double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds while knocking down 60% of his shots. Solo Ball followed closely behind with 18 points and five boards, though he struggled from the floor, hitting just 28.6% of his attempts. Jaylin Stewart also made his presence felt, chipping in 11 points and eight rebounds in the win.

UMass Lowell River Hawks team news

For UMass Lowell, the starting five consisted of Austin Green, Shawn Simmons II, Xavier Spencer, Darrel Yepdo, and Jared Frey. Green was the standout performer, putting up a dominant 21-point, 13-rebound double-double while shooting a stellar 69.2% from the field. Jared Frey added 10 points and three rebounds on 50% shooting, while Simmons II contributed nine points and three boards to round out the River Hawks’ top efforts.

UConn vs UMass Lowell Series History

UConn and UMass Lowell have met just twice in their history, with the Huskies coming out on top both times. Their most recent clash came back in 2018, when UConn cruised to a 97-75 victory. In that matchup, Christian Vital and Jalen Adams led the charge for the Huskies, each pouring in 18 points to help secure the win.