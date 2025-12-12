How to watch UConn vs Texas NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The highly anticipated NCAAM game between the UConn Huskies and the Texas Longhorns will happen on December 12, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

Texas leads in scoring at 89.10 points per game, while UConn scores at 79.80. Texas allows 73.20 points per game, compared to just 61.70 for UConn.

Texas dominates the boards with 39.80 rebounds per game as opposed to UConn's 33.10, and they shoot 50.60% as opposed to UConn's 49.20%. Texas has 14.60 assists per game, compared to 17.90 for UConn.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UConn Huskies vs Texas Longhorns NBA game, plus plenty more.

UConn Huskies vs Texas Longhorns: Date and tip-off time

The UConn Huskies and the Texas Longhorns will meet in an epic NCAAM game on December 12, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut.

Date December 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue PeoplesBank Arena Location Hartford, Connecticut

How to watch UConn Huskies vs Texas Longhorns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UConn Huskies and the Texas Longhorns live on:

TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service: Fubo

UConn Huskies team news

Solo Ball is hitting an astounding 82.1% from the free-throw line and 41.9% from the field while scoring 15.0 points per game.

Tarris Reed averages 7.6 rebounds per game, with 1.8 coming from the offensive board and 5.8 coming from the defense.

Silas Demary averages 5.1 assists per game and just 1.7 turnovers over 25.7 minutes.

Texas Longhorns team news

Matas Vokietaitis is shooting 68.8% from the free-throw line and an outstanding 67.5% from the field while averaging 15.9 points per game.

Lassina Traore averages 7.0 rebounds per game, comprising 4.9 defensive and 2.1 offensive rebounds.

Dailyn Swain averages 1.9 turnovers and 3.5 assists per game in 29.0 minutes.

UConn Huskies and Texas Longhorns head-to-head record

Texas and UConn have a close rivalry in their last five head-to-head encounters, but UConn has won four of them, including the last three. This forthcoming game may go in UConn's favor once more because they have a history of controlling the tempo and performing well in the latter stages of games.

Texas has demonstrated its ability to keep games close, particularly in previous one-point thrillers, but UConn still has the advantage if it doesn't improve its offensive output and cut down on its runs.