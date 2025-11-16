How to watch UConn vs Ohio State NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Top-ranked UConn (3-0) returns to the court Sunday at noon, hosting an unbeaten Ohio State squad (2-0) at PeoplesBank Arena in what should be one of the early headliners of the women’s college basketball season.

The Huskies are coming off a dominant 85–31 rout of Loyola Chicago on Wednesday at Gampel Pavilion, while the Buckeyes rolled past Bellarmine 90–33 on Thursday night, keeping their perfect start intact.

Historically, UConn has owned this matchup, leading the all-time series 6–1. But the most recent chapter went Ohio State’s way, an unforgettable 73–61 win in the 2023 Sweet 16 that snapped UConn’s remarkable run of 16 straight Elite Eights and 13 consecutive Final Fours.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Uconn vs Ohio State NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Uconn vs Ohio State: Date and tip-off time

The Huskies will face off against the Buckeyes in an exciting NCAAW game on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, CT.

Date Saturday, November 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue PeoplesBank Arena Location Hartford, CT

How to watch Uconn vs Ohio State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Uconn and Ohio State live exclusively on Peacock.

Uconn vs Ohio State team news & key performers

Uconn Huskies team news

Sophomore Sarah Strong and junior KK Arnold set the tone for the Huskies, each dropping 11 points in UConn’s matchup with Loyola. The Huskies’ second unit came up big as well, piling on 36 bench points against the Ramblers. UConn also turned defense into offense all night long, cashing in 45 points off 36 Loyola turnovers, the most takeaways the program has generated in a single game since forcing 37 against Pitt back on Jan. 15, 2000.

UConn’s star power continues to shine nationally as well. Sarah Strong earned a spot as a Preseason AP All-American, claimed Preseason Big East Player of the Year, and secured places on the watch lists for the Naismith Trophy, Katrina McClain Award, and Wade Trophy. Meanwhile, Azzi Fudd (Ann Meyers Drysdale Award), Caroline Ducharme (Cheryl Miller Award), and Serah Williams (Lisa Leslie Award) were also tabbed for positional award watch lists. Fudd and Williams joined Strong on both the Naismith Trophy and Wade Trophy watch lists, underscoring the Huskies’ loaded roster and championship expectations.

Ohio State Buckeyes team news

For Ohio State, Jaloni Cambridge continues to be the engine of the Buckeyes’ attack, averaging 20.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per contest. OSU entered the year projected to finish fifth in the Coaches Big Ten Preseason Poll, and veteran head coach Kevin McGuff, now in his 13th season in Columbus, has a roster showing serious depth already. Ella Hobbs led the glass-cleaning effort with 10 rebounds, her first collegiate double-digit outing on the boards.

In Ohio State’s scoring barrage, every Buckeye who checked into the game landed in the scoring column. Cambridge (18), Dasha Biriuk (15), Chance Gray (14) and Ava Watson (11) all hit double figures — with Biriuk recording the first double-digit scoring performance of her college career.