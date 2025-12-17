How to watch UConn vs Marquette NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Top-ranked UConn is back in BIG EAST action on Wednesday night, welcoming Marquette to PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford for a 7 p.m. tip. The Huskies enter the matchup a spotless 10-0 overall and 2-0 in league play, while the Golden Eagles arrive riding their own momentum at 7-3 overall and 2-0 in conference competition.

UConn is fresh off an emphatic road win, rolling past No. 16 USC 79-51 in Los Angeles last Saturday. History has heavily favored UConn in this series, with the Huskies owning a 22-1 all-time record against Marquette. The most recent meeting came March 2, 2025, in Storrs, where Sarah Strong led the way with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The return trip to Wisconsin is already circled, as UConn will head to Milwaukee on Feb. 14. That game will carry some extra meaning for junior KK Arnold of Germantown and sophomore Allie Ziebell from Neenah, both Wisconsin natives.

Marquette comes in off a lopsided 89-42 victory over Le Moyne on Sunday and has shown plenty of offensive punch this season. Skylar Forbes paces the Golden Eagles at 15.8 points per game, while head coach Cara Consuegra continues to put her stamp on the program in her second year at the helm.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the UConn vs Marquette NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

UConn vs Marquette: Date and tip-off time

The UConn Huskies will face off against the Golden Eagles in an exciting NCAAW game on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut.

Date Wednesday, December 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue PeoplesBank Arena Location Hartford, Connecticut

How to watch UConn vs Marquette on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UConn vs Marquette live on Peacock nationally. Streaming options are available on Peacock, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

UConn vs Marquette team news & key performers

UConn Huskies team news

Graduate guard Azzi Fudd set the tone with 17 points, while Ashlynn Shade chipped in 15. Sarah Strong added 14, and freshman Blanca Quinonez provided a spark off the bench with 12 points. The Huskies were just as dominant defensively, clamping down on the Trojans and limiting them to a season-low 51 points on 30.2 percent shooting, including just 21.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Marquette Golden Eagles team news

Marquette caught fire in Sunday’s blowout of Le Moyne, delivering an offensive performance that rewrote the season record book. The Golden Eagles poured in 89 points while matching or setting highs across the board, including field goals (34-of-66), three-point shooting (14-of-33), assists (31) and steals (11). They were flawless at the free-throw line, going a perfect 7-for-7, and also forced a season-high 21 turnovers. On the other end, Marquette was just as sharp, posting game-best marks by allowing only 42 points, holding Le Moyne to 15-of-46 shooting, and committing just five turnovers of their own.

One of the biggest storylines under head coach Cara Consuegra has been the dramatic turnaround from deep. What was a clear Achilles’ heel in her first season has quickly become a calling card in Year 2. After finishing last year at just 30.7 percent from three — a mark that sat near the bottom nationally — Marquette made perimeter shooting a priority in the offseason. The results have been striking. Through 10 games, the Golden Eagles are drilling 39.9 percent from beyond the arc, good for fifth-best in the country and a massive 9.2 percent jump from a year ago.

That efficiency isn’t coming from just one hot hand, either. Four Marquette players are knocking down threes at better than a 40 percent clip. Jaidynn Mason and Olivia Porter are both shooting an eye-popping 50 percent (8-for-16), while Skylar Forbes is connecting at 42.6 percent (23-for-54) and Jordan Meulemans sits right behind her at 42.5 percent (17-for-40).