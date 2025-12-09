How to watch UConn vs Florida NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The fifth-ranked UConn Huskies (8–1) look to keep their momentum rolling as they put a three-game home win streak on the line Tuesday night against the No. 18 Florida Gators (5–3).

Florida enters the matchup licking its wounds after a heartbreaking 67–66 road loss to Duke, dropping the Gators to 5–3 on the season. UConn, meanwhile, has been in strong form, cruising to an 83–59 victory over East Texas A&M to move to 8–1 overall.

These programs squared off last year, with Florida edging out a 77–75 thriller on its home floor, a result the Huskies will no doubt have in the back of their minds heading into this rematch.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the UConn vs Florida NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

UConn vs Florida: Date and tip-off time

The UConn Huskies will face off against the Florida Gators in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.

Date Tuesday, December 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York, New York

How to watch UConn vs Florida on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Huskies and the Gators live on ESPNnationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

UConn vs Florida team news & key performers

UConn Huskies team news

UConn counters with 80.1 points per contest on smooth, efficient shooting, 49.1% from the field and 33.3% from long range. When healthy, Reed leads the charge with 15.5 points and 8.3 rebounds, while Solomon Ball (14.6 ppg) and Alex Karaban (13.4 ppg, nearly six rebounds) give the Huskies a balanced scoring trio. Silas Demary Jr. has stepped into the facilitator role seamlessly, averaging 5.6 assists, and Reibe’s recent rise adds another interior threat. With 17.9 assists per game and a roster full of capable scorers, UConn’s ability to share the wealth makes them a tough cover for any opponent.

Florida Gators team news

Florida is putting up 83.4 points per outing, but the efficiency hasn’t always been there. The Gators shoot 43.2% from the floor and just 27.4% from deep, a sore spot that’s bitten them in a few nail-biters. Haugh sets the tone offensively with 18.6 points per game, while Alex Condon provides a strong complementary punch at 15.1 points and 9.0 rebounds. Boogie Fland has been hot-and-cold but still chips in 12.5 points, and Chinyelu’s work on the boards (11.3 rebounds per game) has been massive. Florida sits second in the nation in rebounding at 47.6 per game, a big reason they manage to hang around even when the outside shots refuse to drop.