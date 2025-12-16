How to watch UConn vs Butler NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 5 UConn Huskies (10–1) return home Tuesday night looking to keep their momentum rolling as they welcome the Butler Bulldogs (8–2) to campus.

Butler’s season has been a bit of a roller coaster, though the results have largely gone their way. The Bulldogs opened the year with three straight wins over Southern Indiana, IUPUI, and Chicago State before hitting a speed bump against SMU. They responded well, rattling off four consecutive victories against South Carolina, Virginia, Wright State, and Eastern Michigan. After a stumble against Boise State earlier this month, Butler rebounded with an impressive double-overtime win over Providence, leaving them with a strong 8–2 mark through 10 games.

UConn, meanwhile, has looked every bit the part of a national contender. The Huskies stormed out of the gate with four straight wins over New Haven, UMass Lowell, Columbia, and BYU before suffering their lone loss of the season against Arizona. Since then, they’ve been unstoppable, stringing together six consecutive victories over Bryant, Illinois, Kansas, East Texas A&M, Florida, and Texas. That surge has pushed UConn to a 10–1 record and fueled a five-game home winning streak they’ll aim to extend against the Bulldogs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the UConn vs Butler NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

UConn vs Butler: Date and tip-off time

The UConn Huskies will face off against the Butler Bulldogs in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut.

Date Tuesday, December 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT Venue PeoplesBank Arena Location Hartford, Connecticut

How to watch UConn vs Butler on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UConn Huskies vs the Butler Bulldogs live on Peacock nationally. Streaming options are available on Peacock, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

UConn vs Butler team news & key performers

UConn Huskies team news

UConn took care of business against Texas on Friday night. The Huskies carried a 43–34 advantage into halftime and, despite being narrowly outscored after the break, stayed composed down the stretch to secure a 71–63 win. Alex Karaban led the way with 18 points, adding four rebounds and two assists, while Tarris Reed filled up the box score with 12 points, six rebounds, and five assists in a steady all-around performance.

Butler Bulldogs team news

Butler showed plenty of grit in its win over Providence on Saturday, pouring in 48 second-half points to claw its way into overtime before surviving a marathon double-overtime battle for a 113–110 victory. Michael Ajayi was a monster inside, finishing with 28 points and 15 rebounds, while Finley Bizjack logged a heavy 44 minutes and matched the moment with 26 points. Evan Haywood also played a key role, contributing 18 points along with four assists and a couple of boards to help seal the hard-fought win.