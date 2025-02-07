How to watch today's UConn Huskies vs St. John's Red Storm NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UConn vs St. John's NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 12 St. John's Red Storm (20-3) roll into Harry A. Gampel Pavilion riding a nine-game winning streak, looking to extend their dominance against the No. 19 UConn Huskies (16-6). This highly anticipated Big East clash tips off at 8:00 PM ET on Friday and will be broadcast on FOX.

St. John's has been the model of consistency, avoiding back-to-back losses all season. They stormed out of the gate with four straight victories before hitting a brief rough patch, going 1-2 in a three-game stretch with a win over Virginia sandwiched between defeats to Baylor and Georgia. However, they quickly found their rhythm again, rattling off impressive wins over Harvard, Kansas State, Bryant, DePaul, Providence, and Delaware before taking a hit against Creighton. Since then, the Red Storm have been unstoppable, stacking up nine straight wins and looking like a true Big East contender.

The Huskies have had their share of highs and lows, but when they’re clicking, they’re a tough squad to handle. UConn also started 4-0, but then stumbled with three straight losses to Memphis, Colorado, and Dayton. They rebounded impressively, stacking up victories over MD Eastern Shore, Baylor, Texas, Gonzaga, Xavier, Butler, DePaul, and Providence before running into a 2-3 slump. Now, they’re looking to get back on track and defend their home court against a red-hot St. John’s team.

UConn Huskies vs St. John's Red Storm: Date and tip-off time

The UConn Huskies and the St. John's Red Storm will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut.

Date Friday, February 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Harry A. Gampel Pavilion Location Storrs, Connecticut

How to watch UConn Huskies vs St. John's Red Storm on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UConn Huskies and the St. John's Red Storm on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

UConn Huskies team news & key performers

For UConn, Hassan Diarra is the team’s primary facilitator, averaging 6.4 assists per game. Despite injuries, the Huskies' offense has adapted well, with Tarris Reed Jr. dominating the glass as the team’s top rebounder (6.8 RPG). Alex Karaban has been the rim protector, swatting 1.8 shots per game, while Diarra is also the steals leader (1.5 SPG). However, the rest of the defensive unit has struggled, which could spell trouble against St. John’s high-powered attack.

St. John's Red Storm news & key performers

For St. John's, the trio of Luis Jr., Daniss Richmond, and Zuby Ejiofor fuels the offense. Under Rick Pitino's leadership, this unit has been clicking on all cylinders, and they'll have a favorable matchup against a UConn defense that has regressed this season. Ejiofor has been a force in the paint, leading the team with 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.