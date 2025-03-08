How to watch today's UConn Huskies vs Seton Hall Pirates NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UConn vs Seton Hall NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Seton Hall Pirates (7-23) are set to compete in the Big East Tournament against the top-seeded UConn Huskies (28-3) on Saturday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, with tipoff scheduled for 2:30 pm ET.

Seton Hall has endured a challenging season, holding a 7-23 overall record and a 2-17 mark in conference play, placing them at the bottom of the Big East standings. The Pirates started the season 5-4 before encountering a rough stretch, dropping five straight games. After securing a win over DePaul, they suffered another nine-game losing streak but managed to pull off an upset victory over UConn. Unfortunately, they have since lost five consecutive contests. In their most recent outing against Creighton, Seton Hall trailed by 13 points at halftime and ultimately fell 79-61.

On the other hand, UConn has been one of the stronger teams in the conference, boasting an 11-9 overall record with a 13-6 mark in Big East play, placing them in a tie for third. The Huskies kicked off the season with four straight wins before dropping three in a row. They then went on an impressive eight-game winning streak before hitting a 6-6 stretch over their next 12 matchups. UConn has regained momentum, recently defeating Georgetown to spark a three-game winning streak. In their latest contest, they faced Marquette, overcoming a four-point halftime deficit to secure a 72-66 victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the UConn Huskies vs. the Seton Hall Pirates NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

UConn Huskies vs Seton Hall Pirates: Date and tip-off time

The UConn Huskies and the St. John’s Red Storm will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Mansfield, Connecticut.

Date Saturday, March 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT Venue Harry A. Gampel Pavilion Location Mansfield, Connecticut

How to watch UConn Huskies vs Seton Hall Pirates on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UConn Huskies vs. the St. John’s Red Storm on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

UConn Huskies team news & key performers

UConn's victory over Marquette was fueled by Alex Karaban, who delivered a game-high 21 points, including 16 in the second half. Karaban was instrumental down the stretch, scoring seven consecutive points in the final minute to help secure the win.

Liam McNeely chipped in 11 points, while Solo Ball, Hassan Diarra, and Samson Johnson each contributed 10 points. Johnson also dominated the glass, grabbing a career-high 11 rebounds to notch his first double-double of the season. Diarra filled the stat sheet with five assists and five rebounds, while Ball added five boards of his own.

The Huskies shot just 40% from the field but made up for it with stellar defence, holding Marquette to a mere 18% shooting from three-point range. They also controlled the rebounding battle, outrebounding the Golden Eagles 44-29.

Seton Hall Pirates news & key performers

For Seton Hall, Isaiah Coleman was the standout performer in their loss, leading the team with 18 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Scotty Middleton provided a boost off the bench, contributing 12 points, three rebounds, and three assists.

Senior Dylan Addae-Wusu added 10 points, six rebounds, and four assists in his final home game. The Pirates were aggressive on the boards, particularly on the offensive end, where they held a 16-3 advantage, leading to 19 second-chance points.

They also forced 15 turnovers but struggled offensively, shooting just 35% from the field. Meanwhile, Creighton was highly efficient, converting nearly 63% of their field-goal attempts, including 52% from beyond the arc.