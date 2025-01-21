How to watch today's UConn Huskies vs Butler Bulldogs NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UConn vs Butler NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Butler Bulldogs (8-10) head to Connecticut to take on the No. 19 UConn Huskies (13-5) on Tuesday, aiming to snap a four-game road losing skid.

Butler began the season on a strong note, starting 7-1 with their sole early loss coming to Austin Peay. However, their momentum came to a screeching halt as the Bulldogs dropped nine straight games, including a home loss to UConn during that stretch. Recently, Butler managed to break free from the losing streak. In their last outing against Seton Hall, the Bulldogs held a six-point lead at halftime. Though the game tightened in the final minutes, Butler stood firm, clinching an 82-77 victory.

UConn, on the other hand, enters the matchup with a 13-5 record. The Huskies opened their season with four consecutive wins but hit a rough patch during the Maui Invitational, where they suffered three losses. UConn bounced back in impressive fashion, stringing together eight straight wins before a narrow two-point loss to Villanova. Following an eight-point victory over Georgetown, the Huskies faced Creighton in their most recent game. It was a back-and-forth contest, tied with just over three minutes left, but Creighton managed to create a small cushion and held on for a 68-63 win.

UConn Huskies vs Butler Bulldogs: Date and tip-off time

The UConn Huskies and the Butler Bulldogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

Date Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue XL Center Location Hartford, Connecticut

How to watch UConn Huskies vs Butler Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UConn Huskies and the Butler Bulldogs on:

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Streaming service: Fubo

UConn Huskies team news & key performers

The Huskies are missing a key contributor in freshman forward Liam McNeely (13.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG), who has been sidelined with an ankle injury since January 1. Despite this setback, UConn is powered by junior forward Alex Karaban, who averages 15.6 points and 4.9 rebounds. Sophomore guard Solo Ball is another key scoring option, contributing 13.7 points per game, while junior center Tarris Reed Jr. anchors the frontcourt with 9.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per contest. Senior guard Hassan Diarra runs the offense, averaging 9.2 points and 6.6 assists per game.

Butler Bulldogs team news & key performers

Jahmyl Telfort, a senior forward, leads Butler’s offensive attack, averaging 15.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. Pierre Brooks II (15.1 PPG, 4.7 RPG) and Patrick McCaffery (13.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG), both senior forwards, provide consistent scoring options, while the towering 7-foot-1 senior center Andre Screen chips in 7.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.