How to watch UCLA vs Arizona State NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Arizona State Sun Devils head west to Pauley Pavilion on Wednesday night, carrying a 9–2 record into a showdown with the UCLA Bruins, who sit at 7–3 on the season.

Arizona State comes into the matchup riding the momentum of a hard-fought 82–79 win over Santa Clara. The Sun Devils were sharp offensively, knocking down shots at a blistering 54.7 percent clip from the floor and draining 10 of their 21 attempts from beyond the arc to seal the victory.

UCLA, meanwhile, will be eager to rebound after a 10-point setback against Gonzaga, falling 82–72 in their most recent outing. The Bruins had trouble on the glass in that one, allowing the Bulldogs to haul in 31 rebounds, including nine on the offensive end—an area they’ll need to clean up heading into this contest.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the UCLA vs Arizona State NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

UCLA vs Arizona State: Date and tip-off time

The UCLA Bruins will face off against the Arizona State Wildcats in an exciting NCAAM game on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California .

Date Wednesday, December 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT Venue Pauley Pavilion Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch UCLA vs Arizona State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bruins vs the Wildcats live on FS1 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

UCLA vs Arizona State team news & key performers

UCLA Bruins team news

Tyler Bilodeau carried the scoring load for the Bruins. He poured in 24 points across 34 minutes, connecting on seven of his 13 shots for a strong 53.8 percent clip. While he didn’t record an assist, Bilodeau chipped in on the glass with four rebounds and was a constant offensive threat throughout the game.

Arizona State Wildcats team news

Anthony Johnson made his presence felt with an efficient outing, knocking down three of his five shot attempts on the way to 15 points. In 20 minutes on the floor, he also pulled down three rebounds and handed out three assists, doing a little bit of everything while shooting a crisp 60 percent from the field.