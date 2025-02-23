How to watch today's UCLA Bruins vs Ohio State Buckeyes NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UCLA vs Ohio State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The UCLA Bruins (19-8) will be back on their home court for a Big Ten showdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes (15-12) this Sunday at 3:45 PM ET.

It’s been a bumpy ride for Ohio State, as they've had flashes of brilliance but also struggled for consistency since early January. The Buckeyes kicked off the season with a 9-4 record, notching wins over Texas, Youngstown State, Evansville, Campbell, Green Bay, Rutgers, Valparaiso, Kentucky, and Indiana State. However, they hit a rough patch, going 1-4 with their only victory coming against Minnesota, while suffering defeats to Michigan State, Oregon, Wisconsin, and Indiana.

They have since stabilized somewhat, posting a 5-4 record in their last nine outings with wins over Purdue, Iowa, Penn State, Maryland, and Washington. Their four losses in that span came against Illinois, Nebraska, Michigan, and Northwestern. This brings Ohio State to a 15-12 mark through 27 contests this season.

On the flip side, UCLA has had its fair share of ups and downs, but overall, they’ve put together a solid campaign. The Bruins began the season red-hot, storming out to an 11-2 record with wins against Rider, Boston U, Lehigh, Idaho State, Cal State Fullerton, Southern Utah, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Prairie View, and Gonzaga.

However, they hit a slump, dropping four straight games to Nebraska, Michigan, Maryland, and Rutgers. UCLA regained its footing, going on a seven-game winning streak, picking up victories over Iowa, Wisconsin, Washington, USC, Oregon, Michigan State, and Penn State. The last three outings have been a mixed bag, with losses to Illinois and Minnesota sandwiching a lone win over Indiana. The Bruins now sit at 19-8 through 27 matchups this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the UCLA Bruins vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

UCLA Bruins vs Ohio State Buckeyes: Date and tip-off time

The UCLA Bruins vs the Ohio State Buckeyes will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 3:45 pm ET/12:45 pm PT at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California.

Date Sunday, February 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:45 pm ET/12:45 pm PT Venue Pauley Pavilion Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch UCLA Bruins vs Ohio State Buckeyes on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UCLA Bruins vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to UCLA Bruins vs Ohio State Buckeyes play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

UCLA Bruins team news & key performers

For UCLA, Sebastian Mack and Tyler Bilodeau paced the offense with 13 and 12 points, respectively. The Bruins shot a respectable 45 percent from the field and knocked down 40 percent of their three-point attempts. However, after starting 4-of-9 from deep in the first half, they cooled off, hitting just two triples in the second half. Free-throw shooting was another trouble spot, as they went 5-of-15 in the second half after a perfect 4-of-4 start. Meanwhile, Minnesota capitalized from the charity stripe, sinking 12-of-13.

UCLA will be short-handed, as G Christian Horry, F Eric Freeney, F Devin Williams, and F Evan Manjikian will all be sidelined.

Ohio State Buckeyes news & key performers

For Ohio State, Micah Parrish led the team with 16 points, while Bruce Thornton chipped in 13 points as the only other player to reach double figures. Devin Royal and John Mobley Jr., both averaging double digits this season, were held to just four points each. The Buckeyes struggled from the field, hitting only 32 percent of their shots and committing 16 turnovers.

On the injury front, Ohio State will be without F Aaron Bradshaw, while G Colby Baumann is questionable. G Meechie Johnson Jr. has also been ruled out.