How to watch today's UC Irvine Anteaters vs UAB Blazers NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UC Irvine vs UAB NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The NIT quarterfinals continue Wednesday as the No. 1 seed UC Irvine (30-6) squares off against No. 6 seed UAB (24-12) in a compelling battle between the Big West and the AAC.

UC Irvine punched its ticket to this round with a hard-fought 66-61 victory over Jacksonville State. The Anteaters held a narrow 36-35 lead at halftime before clamping down defensively, allowing just 26 second-half points to secure the win.

Meanwhile, UAB advanced after rallying from a 17-point second-half deficit to edge Santa Clara 88-84. The Blazers trailed 44-37 at halftime but erupted for 51 points after the break, fueled by a season-high 11 made three-pointers.

UC Irvine Anteaters vs UAB Blazers: Date and tip-off time

The Anteaters and the Blazers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Bren Events Center in Irvine, California.

Date Wednesday, March 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Bren Events Center Location Irvine, California

How to watch UC Irvine Anteaters vs UAB Blazers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UC Irvine Anteaters and the UAB Blazers on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

UC Irvine Anteaters team news & key performers

Irvine shot 39.7% from the floor, 34.6% from beyond the arc, and converted 84.6% of their free throws. Justin Hohn paced the team with 22 points and three rebounds, while Myles Che contributed 11 points and an assist. Standout performer Bent Leuchten is putting up 15.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game, with Devin Tillis adding 13.2 points, 7.6 boards, and 2.5 assists this season.

UAB Blazers news & key performers

Yaxel Lendeborg led the way with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists, while Christian Coleman chipped in 21 points and six boards. Lendeborg has been dominant all season, averaging a team-best 17.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.